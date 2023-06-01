People of Patna will get new facility from June 15, Rajendra Nagar foot overbridge will start

The work of installing tiles and canopy is going on in the foot over bridge being constructed near Rajendra Nagar terminal of Patna. Along with this, painting is also being done. It will start from the foot over bridge by June 15. After which people will have a lot of convenience in crossing Kankarbagh old bypass road. The finishing work of the foot over bridge is in the final stage.

The work of laying tiles and making an umbrella was saved

BSRDC source said that now there is not much work left in the construction of the foot over bridge. Only the work of installing tiles and making an umbrella is left. With its commissioning, people coming from Rajendra Nagar will now directly alight near the vegetable market. About 200 meter foot over bridge is being constructed by BSRDC to connect it with Railway ROB.

ROB connection completed

The source said that the work of connecting the girder to the railway bridge has been completed. In Kankarbagh side, the work of making ramp towards vegetable market has also been completed. Now the work of putting tiles on it is also left in a small part. Apart from this, the work of making an umbrella is going on. So that people avoid getting wet in the rain. The remaining work will be completed in the first week of this month.

People will get facility

With the construction of this foot over bridge, there will be a lot of convenience for the people to cross the road. The problem of jam occurring while crossing the road will also be relieved. Also, people will be saved from accidents.

