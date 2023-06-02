People of this village of Jharkhand have not been able to recover from untouchability, all wells are for upper castes, Dalits cannot fill water

Silli, Vishnu Giri:

Even in this present era of 21st century, our society is not able to recover from untouchability and superstition. A locality of Adal Nawadih village of Bada Changdu Panchayat of Silli block is still facing the brunt of caste system. About 19 members live in three Lohra (Dalit) families here. These families are not allowed to draw water from the wells of the so-called ‘upper caste’ people living in the village. In such a situation, these people have to drink water by demanding from upper caste people.

The condition is such that their whole day is spent in the jugaad of water. Standing at the well, these people wait for the whole day that some upper caste person should come to the well, so that they can ask for a bucket of water. The problem does not end here, if the upper caste people do not feel like giving water, then they return them empty-handed after telling lies.

The villagers told that there is no arrangement for drinking water at the government level around the locality where this family lives. There is neither a well nor a solar powered tube well has been installed. There is a hand pump in the premises of an old disused Anganwadi building a short distance away, but water never came out from that too. However, the daadi located near the pond has been left for these people to drink water. But, that too is on the land of upper caste people, so these people do not go to that place to get water.

The private wells from which these families fetch water, other people of the village also easily draw water from those wells, but being a Dalit, they are not allowed to draw water. It is not that no one is aware of this system which has been going on for years. But, neither the officials of the administration nor the public representatives are opposing it.

For a few months in a year, we get water from a beard, as soon as summer comes, we become dependent on the wells of upper caste people. We cannot take water from their well on our own free will, we stand for hours waiting for someone to come near the well.

Kamla Devi

listen to the pain of these families



Upper caste people have four different wells in the village. When someone comes to the well after standing for hours, then we get water. Even after hearing bad things every day, we have to go to their well to ask for water. – Seema Devi

Neither the government officials nor the chief has anything to do with our problems. Many times we told our problems to the leaders and chiefs, but no one has found a permanent solution. Now it has become a habit to drink water by begging from upper caste people. – Puitu Devi

what did the responsible people say



This is a very serious matter. I will personally go and investigate the matter at every point. Calling the concerned Panchayat Sevak to the office, I am immediately ordering him to go to the village and complete the necessary process to ensure water supply.

Pavan Ashish Lakda, BDO

I do not have complete knowledge of the government system in the area you are asking about. However, soon under the ‘Nal-Jal Yojana’, drinking water will be easily available to the homes of all the affected families.

– Sarita Munda, Head Bada Changdu Panchayat