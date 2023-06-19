People suffering due to power shortage amid scorching heat in UP, nodal officers sent to 27 districts to improve the situation

Lucknow: Unannounced power cuts amid the summer heat in UP have increased the difficulties of the people. The power system has derailed in the entire state including the capital Lucknow. People are not getting electricity during the day as well as at night. Along with villages, urban areas are also facing power shortage. After the strong displeasure of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Power Corporation has now come into action.

Nodal officers have been deployed in 27 districts including divisional headquarters to bring the power system back on track in UP. These officers will monitor the arrangements being made in the concerned district to improve the electricity system. Along with this, a decision will be taken on the basis of their submitted report.

Power Corporation Chairman M Devraj has appointed nodal officers in 27 districts including divisional headquarters. These officers will also prepare a five-point report after visiting the concerned district from June 19 to 21. In this, reports will be given on the status of power supply, damaged power and distribution transformers, availability of distribution transformers in the workshop, availability of material in the store and disposal of complaints related to power supply. The reports coming from the districts will be reviewed at the corporation headquarters on June 22. After this, the next strategy will be prepared for the respective districts.

These officers got the responsibility of the districts

The responsibility of Moradabad has been entrusted to the Managing Director of the Corporation Pankaj Kumar and the responsibility of Kanpur to the Managing Director of Power Transmission Corporation Guru Prasad. Director (Personnel) Rakesh Prasad in Azamgarh, Chief Engineer Ajay Agarwal in Mau, Chief Engineer Pankaj Malviya in Mirzapur, Chief Engineer Mahendra Kumar in Ghazipur and Director (Project) Sanjay Kumar Dutta in Gorakhpur have been made nodal officers.

Director (Operations) Piyush Garg in Varanasi, Chief Engineer Deepak Raizada in Prayagraj, Director (Personnel and Administration) Mrigank Shekhar in Ayodhya, Chief Engineer Civil Ashok Seth in Gonda, Director (Commercial) Amit Kumar Srivastava in Bareilly, Chief Engineer Civil in Bahraich Aftab Ahmed, Shahjahanpur Chief Engineer Anand Kumar and Kheri Chief Engineer (Progress) RK Tiwari have been made nodal officers.

Along with this, KV Singh Director (Distribution) in Lucknow, ETA Chief Engineer Ashok Saxena, Chief Engineer Sandeep Tiwari in Aligarh, Chief Engineer Ashish Asthana in Mathura, Chief Engineer Rajeev Dhanda in Banda, Chief Engineer Shailesh in Jhansi, Chief Engineer Transmission in Bulandshahr Nayyar Kamal, Chief Engineer Civil Rajeev Singh in Muzaffarnagar, Chief Engineer Respo Syed Tareef Jaleel in Saharanpur, Chief Engineer Sushil Kumar in Ghaziabad, Chief Engineer (Commercial) CVS Gautam in Noida have been assigned the responsibility of nodal officers.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLeAvehljII)