people were eager to know the merits of colorful mangoes in the festival rjl

Lucknow Mango Festival: Lucknow. Different colors, different shapes and wonderful taste. Some people were taking selfies at the mango stall and some were guessing the sweetness from its smell. While Arunima’s body was attracting the audience, there were queues to see her delicate body. The fragrance of Husnaara was forcing people to come near. Hundreds of varieties of mangoes along with Zardalu, Gadadhar, Raja Mithua and Dussehri were seen by the audience at the ongoing Mango Festival in Awadh Shilpgram of Shaheed Path. Horticulture Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh concluded the three-day mango festival with distribution of prizes to the farmers. Tell me that This time in the exhibition along with Dussehri in the mango festival, Amrapali, ‘Tommy Atkins, Ambika, Pusa Lalima, Langda, Malai, Lemon, Vanraj, Yakuti, Lucknowi Safeda, Bombay Yellow, Fazli, Krishna Bhog, Mohan Bhog, Malihabadi Safeda, Gaurjeet. , Rataula, Arunima, Pusa Surya, Tommy Atkins, Keet, Cat and Sensation, Ramkela, Romani, Sukul, Surkha, Nayaab, Jafran became the center of attraction for their size and taste. Apart from Mallika, people thronged the stalls to buy goods and Dussehri plants of Malihabad. The world is decorated with 795 varieties of mangoes in Avadh Shilp Gram. Among the 47 varieties of mangoes, the gardeners who bring excellent mangoes in seven categories and 58 classes will be rewarded.