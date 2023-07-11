People who came to BJP from JVM started lobbying to make a place in the committee, workers gathered in the office every day

The workers who joined BJP from JVM are excited after former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi became the state president. His activity has increased in the state BJP office. Everyday 300 to 400 workers are being mobilized in the state office. Leaders are lobbying from their own level to get a place in the organization. Leaders who have joined BJP from JVM are staking claim for the post of State Vice President to General Secretary.

At the same time, BJP leaders and workers are conveying their message through their close leaders. Jugaads are being used to get a place in the stage. Old supporters are hopeful that they will get a place after Babulal takes over. At present, Babulal Marandi has gone to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and national leaders associated with the organization.

Here in the state, preparations are being made for Babulal Marandi to take charge. Probably on July 15, Mr. Marandi will formally take charge. After this, discussions will be held with the top leaders of the state regarding the expansion of the committee. Mr. Marandi has already clarified that the committee will be formed within a month.

RJD’s claim on four Lok Sabha seats: Sanjay Yadav



State RJD’s Principal General Secretary Sanjay Prasad Yadav said that RJD’s claim is made on four seats in the Lok Sabha. Because the party has a strong mass base here. RJD has a natural claim on Chatra, Palamu, Koderma and Godda. All the leaders of the party have kept their point after meeting National President Lalu Prasad and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav. The National President has to take a decision on this.

Whatever his decision is, it will be acceptable to all. Mr. Yadav said these things on Monday in the state RJD office on the question asked by the journalists. He said that along with Godda, RJD will also contest on Podayahat seat. Mr. Yadav said that BJP is in panic. Abhay Kumar Singh, Ranjan Yadav etc were present on the occasion.

BJP-AJSU both suffered loss due to lack of alliance



AJSU supremo Sudesh Mahto admitted that both AJSU and BJP had to suffer due to lack of alliance with BJP in the last assembly elections. If both the parties were together then maybe the scenes would have been different, but it could not happen. He said that now it will be our endeavor to distribute seats by selecting seats on the basis of strength with complete unity. Our people will come after getting elected and change the situation of the state. AJSU supremo Sudesh Mahato had come to Pakur on Monday for the Rajmahal Lok Sabha level workers conference at Bazar Samiti ground.