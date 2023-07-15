People will be able to see the view of Patna once again by climbing the stairs of Golghar, going to start again after 6 years

Tourists coming to Patna’s historic Golghar will soon be able to see the sights of Patna by climbing the winding stairs. Patna’s historic Golghar, which was closed for the last 6 years, is going to start once again. The stairs of Golghar were broken and cracks had come in many places, after which it was closed for the common people and the repair of the stairs was started. Its responsibility was given to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Now its work is almost completed.

If everything is fine in the inspection, it will start in August

Deepak Anand, Additional Secretary, Art, Culture and Youth Department told that Golghar was inspected after the completion of the work. Even after repairing the stairs in the inspection, some defects were found in it. This information was immediately given to ASI through a letter. It has been rectified by ASI this week. These stairs will be inspected again by the department. If all goes well, then from next month the common people will again be able to climb the stairs of Golghar and go up and see the view of the whole of Patna. The repair work of Golghar was going on at a cost of 96 lakhs, which has now been completed.

Gol Ghar will turn 237 on July 20

On the banks of river Ganges and to the west of Gandhi Maidan, the historical heritage Golghar has been built. Golghar, the main attraction of tourists coming to Patna, will turn 237 years old on July 20, 2023. The construction work of Golghar was completed in the year 1786. Since then it has become a center of attraction for the people.

was built to store grain

The Golghar in Patna was built by the British for the storage of grains. After which, with the passage of time, this historical monument has become the identity of Patna. Actually there was a severe drought in the year 1770. During this, about one crore people had become victims of starvation. After which the then Governor General Warren Hasting was looking for a permanent solution to this problem of famine. Meanwhile, on January 20, 1784, Governor General Warren Hastings was advised by J.P. Oriel, a food merchant, to build a large granary. After which the Governor General planned the construction of Golghar.

Capacity to keep 1,40,000 tonnes of grain in Gol Ghar

On January 20, 1784, Captain John Garstin, a British engineer, started building a round structure for the storage of grain. There was a plan to keep the grain safe for the British army in this round structure called Gol Ghar. Its construction work was completed in just two and a half years on July 20, 1786 in the British Raj. In this, 1,40,000 tonnes of food grains can be kept simultaneously.

Golghar is 29 meters high

The height of Golghar is 29 meters and the thickness of the walls is 3.6 meters. Along with this, three meter stones have been used on the summit of Golghar. Along with this, there is a hole of 2.7 feet diameter above Golghar from where grains were poured inside it. 145 stairs were also constructed to reach the top of Golghar.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T78kv5NSCoM)