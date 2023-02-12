People’s Artist Gerasimov called Abdrashitov a creative person and a good friend

The deceased director Vadim Abdrashitov was remembered as a creative person and a good friend, shared on Sunday, February 12, in an interview with Izvestia, the chairman of the Moscow branch of the Union of Cinematographers of Russia, People’s Artist Yevgeny Gerasimov.

“Insanely creative person who gave us a number of wonderful paintings. He is a wonderful conversationalist and a really good friend, ”the artist shared.

Gerasimov said that Abdrashitov was a talented person who knew how to unite like-minded people next to him. He also expressed his condolences to the director’s wife.

“You are such a single space in our cultural firmament. The time comes, we all have to hold on to each other. Today you are forced to tear yourself away from your beloved husband, unfortunately. Next to you is your talent, your friends, so hold on, ”he turned to the woman.

The death of the film director became known a little earlier that day. The Union of Cinematographers of Russia reported that Abdrashitov died at the age of 78, the cause of death was not specified.

Vadim Abrashitov died on February 12 at the age of 78. No information was available on the cause of death.

Among the main works of the director: “Fox Hunt” (1980), “The Train Stopped” (1982), “Parade of Planets” (1984), “Plumbum, or Dangerous Game” (1986), “Servant” (1988), “Time dancer” (1997).

Abdrashitov is the owner of the Nika, Golden Eagle, Kinotavr awards. He also received the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, IV degree.

The director was born on January 19, 1945 in Kharkov. He received his chemical engineering education in Moscow and worked for three years at the Moscow Electric Lamp Plant. In 1970 he entered the directing department of VGIK in the workshop of Mikhail Romm, after whose death he continued his studies with Lev Kulidzhanov. Since 1974, he worked at the Mosfilm film studio.

