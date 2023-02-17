February 17, 2023, 15:26 – BLiTZ – News

The candidate for the Moldovan prime minister, the former Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic, Dorin Recean, announced his intention to achieve the demilitarization of Transnistria, as well as the withdrawal of the Russian Armed Forces from its territories. Alexander Perendzhiev, Associate Professor of the Department of Political Analysis and Socio-Psychological Processes of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, commented on his words, transmits Publication “People’s News”.

It is worth recalling that after the resignation of Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa, with whom the country’s government was automatically dissolved, Recean was appointed by President Maia Sandu as a candidate for prime minister.

Perendjiev noted that even before the presidency, Sandu spoke about the withdrawal of peacekeepers from the territory of Transnistria. He revealed in this the similarity between the Moldovan leader and the Ukrainian leadership. According to the expert, any elections in Ukraine were accompanied by a promise to “return Crimea.” The fashion for this has continued and now in any country a potential leader declares that he wants to return something to the state – in the case of Moldova, we are talking about Transnistria.

The political scientist remembered an old joke about a rake that is constantly stepped on. Politicians these days also make the same mistake over and over again, still not realizing what is wrong. In his opinion, in order to preserve the country, first of all, it is necessary to advocate for the settlement of the conflict. He recalled that Moscow also adheres to this position – Russian peacekeepers are in Transnistria to contain possible bloodshed.

The political scientist said that in addition to Transnistria, which may eventually be recognized, there is also Gagauzia. Its citizens have repeatedly complained about the attitude of Moldova, so this region may well follow in the footsteps of Transnistria. “And Turkey can stand up for Gagauzia. Gagauzia is unceremoniously crushed, no one wants to live there because of disrespect for their rights and the socio-economic situation,” said Perendzhiev.

In conclusion, he noted that the desire to withdraw the troops of the RF Armed Forces from Transnistria would eventually end badly for Chisinau. He emphasized that this region is “Russian-Ukrainian-Moldovan”, so his unwillingness to live under the main Moldova is understandable. At the same time, he does not support the special operation in Ukraine, keeping completely isolated from what is happening in the world, the expert summed up.

Previously it was reported. that NATO will support Moldova in defense against hybrid attacks. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.