March 18 - BLiTZ. Permanent Representative Sergei Kislytsya announced the need to expand the deal. We are talking about expanding to Ukrainian ports in the Nikolaev region. Reports "REGNUM".

It is important to note that on March 14, Sergei Vershinin, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, made an appeal, where he pointed out the results of Russia’s decision. Extension of the grain deal for only two months due to the lack of any progress with the supply of Russian food and fertilizers to world markets.

The Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia in the message pointed to an important signal for action. There is a need to achieve real results in the grain deal.

The risk to the food security of most countries is created by the sanctions that Western countries have extended. Indeed, many countries depend on the supply of Russian grain.

