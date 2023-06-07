Permanent shelters to be built in 10 districts and temporary shelters in 18 districts to prevent floods in Bihar

During flood, displaced people take shelter in flood relief camps. Hundred permanent flood shelters are being constructed in 10 districts by the State Government from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The cost of each unit is one crore rupees. The construction work of 56 flood shelters has been completed. Construction work is in progress at 29 sites. Also, if needed during floods, the Disaster Management Department has sent guidelines to 28 districts to construct shelters, so that people do not face any trouble during floods. The number of temporary shelters will also be more than 150. Where community kitchen will be run.

In 2022, more than four and a half lakh population affected in 16 districts

The flood affected about 4.48 lakh human population under 417 panchayats in 69 blocks of 16 districts, while about 0.37 lakh cattle were also affected by the flood. The department has instructed the districts to make pre-flood preparations according to the SOP, so that there is no problem in carrying out rescue operations during floods.

The district administration will mark the place for the shelter

The work of marking the place for the shelter to be built in the districts has been completed. All these places will be built at high places. Where flood water could not reach the shelter during flood. On the other hand, instructions have also been given to follow every guideline of Corona, so that people can be kept safe from other diseases during flood relief.

Flood victims in Bihar will get 1000 rupees as help, this much money will be given on the birth of a child in the camp

Instructions sent to these districts

According to the Disaster Management Department, Supaul, Madhepura, Saharsa, Shivhar, Sitamarhi, East Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, West Champaran, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Purnia, Katihar, Sheikhpura, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Siwan, Khagaria, Saran, Gopalganj, Bhagalpur, Buxar , Bhojpur, Patna, Nalanda, Kishanganj, Araria, Munger have been added. There is a possibility of flood every year in all these districts.