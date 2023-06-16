Permit of vehicles which do not have high security registration plate will be cancelled, these papers will be seen in checking

Lucknow. Illegal vehicles will no longer be seen on the roads. Vehicles which do not have fitness permit. High security registration plate is not installed. Wrong number plate or running on the road without paying tax. State drive will be run against such goods vehicles. The Yogi government has given instructions to take action after a thorough investigation of such goods vehicles responsible for the loss of revenue. Action should be taken against both loaded-unloaded vehicles. It is notable that complaints are being received continuously at the Transport Headquarters that due to non-checking of such vehicles, the government has to bear the loss of revenue.

Unloaded vehicles will also be checked

Transport Commissioner Chandrabhushan Singh has instructed all the divisional-sub-divisional transport officers to check such goods vehicles which do not have any kind of loading. He said that at present, a campaign is being run against vehicles overloading the capacity of goods vehicles. Checking of unloaded vehicles will also be included in the campaign. The Transport Commissioner said that the fitness permit, high security registration plate, wrong number plate and tax etc. of such vehicles will be checked in the campaign.

Campaign to stop overloading

The Transport Commissioner said that as per the intention of CM Yogi, a campaign to check overloaded goods vehicles is being run. Enforcement teams are constantly checking such vehicles. Such vehicles should also be checked which are running without HSRP, wrongly affixing number plates or hiding number plates. The Transport Commissioner said that such operations lead to loss of revenue and illegal activities. is encouraged. Such activities will not be accepted in any form. Strict action will be taken against such vehicle owners as per rules. Permits of vehicles repeatedly involved in such activities can also be cancelled.