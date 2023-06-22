Personal Accident Policy: What is personal accident insurance? Learn about the advantages, disadvantages and coverage

Personal Accident Policy: When it comes to financial security of our families and covering health care expenses, life insurance and medical insurance often take center stage. However, amidst a range of insurance plans available, personal accident insurance often goes unnoticed and ignored. While this is a coverage that needs attention and consideration. Read Next What is Personal Accident Insurance?

What is Personal Accident Insurance?



Life is unpredictable, and everything can change in a single moment. Accidents happen unexpectedly, whether you are at work, in your home or on the road. The consequences of such incidents can range from injuries and disability to unimaginable loss of life. Apart from personal loss, accidents can result in a disastrous financial situation for your loved ones. To mitigate these potential difficulties, personal accident insurance emerges as an important safeguard. This insurance plan acts as a financial safety net, providing coverage in case of an accident. This is a proactive step to safeguard yourself and your family from the potential financial burden that may result from an unforeseen accident.

Benefits of Personal Accident Insurance

When a policyholder dies or suffers permanent, temporary or partial disability, personal accident insurance comes in handy by providing a lump sum payment to the chosen beneficiary. However, personal accident insurance offers much more than just basic coverage. The insurers offer several additional benefits to meet individual needs. These benefits cover a variety of areas, including financial assistance for a child’s education, legal aid for accident-related claims, compensation for lost income due to disability, temporary cash allowances, coverage for funeral expenses, and even That includes paying the installments of the loan. By selecting an appropriate policy, individuals can ensure comprehensive coverage that meets their specific circumstances.

What is not covered under personal accident insurance?

It is important to note that personal accident insurance policies do not include coverage for injuries caused by riots, self-inflicted injuries, war-related incidents and congenital disabilities. Additionally, bodily injury caused during adventure sports activities is not covered. Also, if an insured person is guilty of an accident under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the insurance company will not be liable to pay the policy amount.

What is the premium rate for personal accident insurance?

The premium for personal accident insurance generally ranges from Rs 200 to Rs 300 initially and increases proportionately as the coverage amount increases. The age of the life assured is an important factor in determining the premium. For example, a 35-year-old individual with a sum assured of Rs 10 lakh can get accidental coverage of Rs 500-1000. However, the specific coverage and premium rates may vary depending on the insurance company offering.