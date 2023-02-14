Peskov called NATO an organization hostile to Russia, which confirms this every day

The North Atlantic Alliance is an organization hostile to Russia, it confirms this every day, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on February 14.

“NATO is an organization that is hostile to us, which confirms its hostility every day and which is trying its best to make its involvement in the conflict over Ukraine as clear as possible,” he said.

Peskov stressed that NATO’s position “requires certain precautions.” He concluded that the balloon situation should be handled by the White House on its own.

Stoltenberg said the day before that the appearance of unidentified balloons in US airspace indicates the activation of the intelligence agencies of China and Russia against NATO countries.

Earlier on Tuesday, former US intelligence officer Edward Snowden tweeted that Washington needed panic over the appearance of unidentified vehicles in US airspace in order to divert attention from the investigation into the explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines.

Aerial objects in the sky on the US-Canada border were noticed for three days in a row. First, on February 10, the US military also spotted a balloon in the airspace over Alaska, after which they shot down the aircraft. The next day, an unidentified object was spotted in the airspace over Canada. The armed forces of Canada and the United States shot down an aerial target over the Yukon Territory.

Before that, on February 3, a huge balloon was seen in the sky over the United States. The Pentagon then stated that it was a Chinese, presumably, intelligence apparatus. The ball was shot down a few days later.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, this aircraft was used for meteorological research. A serious introduction was made to Washington in connection with the incident. The ministry said the incident damaged relations between the two countries.

