Peskov did not comment on Prigozhin’s words about the lack of ammunition

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov advised to contact the Russian Defense Ministry for a comment on the words of the head of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin about the lack of ammunition. He announced this on February 22 during a briefing.

“Yes, indeed, an exchange of various statements is published in the media, but this is a topic that still relates directly to the conduct of a special military operation, so I leave it to the Ministry of Defense. And here I recommend that you go there,” he said.

The day before, a message appeared on the Prigozhin Press Service Telegram channel stating that the Wagner PMC was not receiving enough ammunition and other equipment.

In turn, on February 21, the Russian Ministry of Defense denied reports of blocking the supply of ammunition to the volunteers of the assault detachments in Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). The department noted that all applications for the supply of ammunition are fulfilled on time. The Defense Ministry also assured that in the coming days all applications of assault units submitted for February would be fully provided.

Also on February 20, the Ministry of Defense reported on the complete liberation of the village of Paraskovievka in the DPR, which is located 9 km from Artemovsk.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

