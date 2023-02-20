Peskov: Putin in his message to the Federal Assembly will assess the NVO and the international situation

Russian President Vladimir Putin in his message to the Federal Assembly will assess the special military operation in Ukraine and the international situation. This was announced on February 19 by the press secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov.

He noted that the topic of the special operation affects the lives of Russian citizens, as well as the entire continent.

“Therefore, of course, we should expect the president to pay a lot of attention to her,” Peskov said in the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin“.

Putin will read out the message on February 21 at Gostiny Dvor.

In addition, on February 17, Peskov confirmed that Putin’s address to the Federal Assembly would start at 12:00. The presidential press secretary also called it a formality that the federal TV channels allocated only one hour for broadcasting in the broadcasting schedule.

On February 15, it became known that Channel One, Rossiya 1 and NTV included a message from the President of Russia to the Federal Assembly in the broadcast schedule.

On the same day, Peskov announced that mass media from friendly countries would be accredited to the Federal Assembly in response to the message of the President of the Russian Federation. According to him, media from states unfriendly to Russia will be able to cover the event, watching the broadcast on any channel.

Alexei Didenko, deputy head of the LDPR faction in the State Duma, said on February 13 that everything in Russia is now subordinated to achieving the goals of the special operation in Ukraine, and this idea will be permeated by Vladimir Putin’s message to the Federal Assembly. Also, according to the parliamentarian, the president will touch upon economic issues and pay attention to social policy.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

