March 17 - BLiTZ. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov reacted to the idea to nominate Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the Nobel Prize. Peskov said that Russia highly appreciates Turkey's attempts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

According to Peskov, Erdogan’s peacekeeping activities did not go unnoticed in the Kremlin. Russia sees in this the development of bilateral relations with Turkey.

Pentagon chief Austin expressed concern over the high number of suicides among the US military March 17, 2023 at 14:06

Recall that recently the former head of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, proposed to nominate Erdogan for the Nobel Prize. The basis for such a proposal was the recognition of the Turkish leader as an outstanding peacekeeping and political personality.