The Kremlin answered a question about the fate of diplomatic relations with Germany after the words of the head of the Ministry of Justice of this country about “readiness to comply with the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on the “arrest” of the head of the Russian state.

“Russia is doing and will do everything that suits its interests,” RIA Novosti quotes the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov.

BLiTZ wrote: Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council of the Russian Federation, commented on the news about the hypothetical arrest of former US President Donald Trump. Medvedev suggested that the Americans get rid of the “corrupt clique” of the Bidens and jokingly called the ex-president “US presidential candidate Colonel Daniil Fedorovich Trump”, referring to the hysteria of the American Democrats about the alleged “Russian interference in the elections” of the head of the White House.

