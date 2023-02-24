Peskov said that Putin’s address to the Russians on February 24 is not planned

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin planned to address the country’s citizens on Friday, February 24.

According to him, Putin is not going to make any address on that day.

Last year, on February 24, the head of state addressed the Russians and announced the start of a special operation aimed at protecting the civilian population of Donbass.

Putin explained that such actions were a response to requests for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. The denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine were designated as the goals of the special operation.

Earlier, on February 24, the head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said that Russia’s launch of a special operation to protect the Donbass made it possible to protect the republic from the inevitable massive attacks by the Ukrainian military.

Aksenov also noted that the unblocking of the North Crimean Canal is one of the first results of the special operation for the republic. A new overland route has been launched that connects Crimea with other Russian regions, Aksyonov added.