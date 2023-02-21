Peskov said there are no plans for contacts between Putin and Biden in the near future

No contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Joe Biden amid Moscow’s decision to suspend participation in the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (START, START-3) are not yet planned, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, February 21st.

“No, you and I heard the first reaction to this decision from Mr. [генсека НАТО Йенса] Stoltenberg, the first reaction from Mr. [американского госсекретаря Энтони] Blinken. No contacts are planned yet,” Peskov said.

Earlier in the day, Putin said in a State of the Union address that Russia was suspending its participation in START. Moscow is not withdrawing from the agreement, namely, it is suspending participation in it, the Russian leader stressed.

The head of state also noted that before returning to the discussion of START, Russia must understand how to take into account the nuclear arsenals of Great Britain and France.

NATO, in turn, expressed its regret about Moscow’s decision to suspend Moscow’s participation in the treaty. Bloc Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged Russia to reconsider this decision.

Earlier this month, the Kremlin emphasized that Russia considers the continuation of START very important. However, it was noted that the United States actually destroyed the legal framework in the field of arms control and security, creating hostile conditions for the Russian Federation.