Peskov said there were no planned contacts between Putin and Biden

February 21, 2023, 19:27 – BLiTZ – News

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday, February 21, announced the absence of planned contacts between Russian head of state Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden in the near future. It is reported by TASS.

On Tuesday, February 21, Putin, during a speech to the Federal Assembly, announced the suspension of Russia’s participation in the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (START).

“No, you and I heard the first reaction to this decision from Mr. [генсека НАТО Йенса] Stoltenberg, the first reaction from Mr. [американского госсекретаря Энтони] Blinken. No contacts are planned yet, ”the news agency quotes Peskov’s answer to a question about possible contacts between the heads of the two countries.

Earlier it was reported that during his message to the Federal Assembly, Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of Russia’s participation in the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty (START-3) and readiness to conduct nuclear tests in response to such actions by the United States.

Many foreign social media users have endorsed Putin’s statements as rational and condemned US foreign policy forcing Russia to make such decisions.

