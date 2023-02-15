Petersburg SKA won the regular championship of the KHL

Petersburg SKA won the regular championship of the Continental Hockey League for the third time in its history.

The match took place in Moscow on Wednesday, February 15, and ended with a score of 4:1 (1:0, 0:1, 3:0) in favor of the guests.

“For the third time in the history of SKA, he became the winner of the regular KHL championship and the owner of the Continental Cup named after V.V. Tikhonov. The Petersburgers guaranteed themselves the first line in the table four matches before the end of the “smooth” championship. This became known after the end of the meeting in Moscow, where CSKA lost to Lokomotiv with a score of 1:4. website SKA.

Among the Lokomotiv players, Maxim Shalunov (9th minute), Alexander Polunin (41), Ivan Chekhovich (48) and Rushan Rafikov (58) stood out, in CSKA – Mikhail Grigorenko (29).

On January 4, it became known that Roman Rotenberg was appointed head coach of the SKA hockey club. It was also noted that Valery Bragin became the head coach, and Alexander Titov became the assistant coach of the SKA-1946 team.

Rotenberg has held managerial positions at the St. Petersburg club since 2011, and since last season he began working on the team’s bench.

