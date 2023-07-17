Petrol-Diesel: Demand for petrol-diesel decreased in the first fortnight of July due to monsoon, they suffered huge losses

Petrol-Diesel DemandMonsoon rains are continuing in different parts of the country since the last week of June. This is directly affecting rail to road transport. Due to the rain, people are coming out less. In such a situation, the sale of petrol and diesel has decreased in the first fortnight of July. According to the figures released on Monday, people have postponed their travel plans due to heavy rains during the monsoon. Apart from this, the demand for fuel in the agriculture sector has also decreased. Its overall effect was seen on the demand for petrol and diesel. Government and fuel companies have suffered losses due to low demand. Its effect has also been seen on the petrol pump owners.

Diesel demand decreased by 15 percent

From July 1 to July 15, there was a huge decline of 15 percent in the sale of the most demanded diesel in the country. During this period the total demand came down to 29.6 lakh tonnes. Explain that the share of diesel in the total fuel demand is about 40 percent. However, diesel demand grew by 6.7 per cent and 9.3 per cent in April and May, respectively, due to increased use of ACs in vehicles in summer and a spurt in demand from the agriculture sector. At the same time, there was a decrease of about 20 percent in the demand for diesel in June as well. During June 1 to 15, the sale of diesel was 36.8 lakh tonnes.

Petrol price reduced by 10.5 percent

The rains in the month of July have also affected the demand for petrol. From July 1 to July 15, there was a decline of about 10.5 percent in the demand for petrol. During this period the demand decreased to 12.5 lakh tonnes. If seen on a monthly basis, the sale of petrol has decreased by about 10.8 percent. Both manufacturing and service sectors are growing in India, due to which the demand for fuel in the country has also increased. Because of this, the demand for petrol and diesel had increased in the second fortnight of March. But the monsoon has directly put brakes on the vehicles.

better situation than covid

This year, from July 1 to July 15, the consumption of petrol and diesel has been better than during the pandemic period of Covid. Petrol consumption has been 12.5 per cent higher than the covid-affected July 2021 and 16.6 per cent higher than the pre-pandemic period from July 1 to 15, 2019. Whereas, diesel consumption has increased by 10.1 per cent from July 2021. While it has been 1.1 percent less as compared to the first fortnight of July 2019.

Aviation fuel demand increased

During the monsoon, where there was a decline in the demand for petrol and diesel, on the other hand, there was an increase in air travel. During this period, the demand for aviation fuel was seen 6.1 percent higher than the period from July 1 to July 15 last year. During this period, the demand for aviation fuel stood at 3,01,800 tonnes. The great thing is that the demand in this fortnight is more than double as compared to the first fortnight of July 2021. However, on a monthly basis, there has been a decline of about 6.7 percent in the sale of jet fuel. During June 1 to 15, ATF sales stood at 3,23,500 tonnes.

There was also a decrease in the sale of cooking gas.

The sale of cooking gas ie LPG has come down by 6.3 percent to 12.7 lakh tonnes on an annual basis. LPG consumption is six per cent higher than July 2021 and 3.7 per cent higher than the pre-pandemic period July 1 to 15, 2019. On a monthly basis, LPG demand grew by 3.8 per cent in the first fortnight of June compared to 1.22 million tonnes.

What was the effect on the sellers

Pramod, spokesperson of the Jharkhand Petroleum Products Seller Association, says that petrol sellers have suffered a lot due to the fall in the sale of diesel. This has affected their monthly profit. Market demand is less. However, the arrival of petrol and diesel is normal. Even after this, its effect is not visible on the prices of the product. However, due to the monsoon, there has been a decrease in the demand of many countries. Due to this, there is a fall in the prices of crude oil. He told that the impact of electric cars in the domestic market of XUVs and small vehicles is also being seen.