Petrol Diesel Price Jharkhand: New prices of petrol and diesel released, know which district is the cheapest, where is the costliest

New prices of petrol diesel released, know in which district the cheapest, where expensive
The life of the public has become difficult due to rising inflation. Here the prices of petrol diesel are also not giving any relief. Remember that petrol and diesel prices are revised everyday, so if you are traveling long distances, you may end up losing a lot. The rupee has also declined against the dollar, due to which petrol in Ranchi has become costlier than before. The month of June has started, it is expected that the government can reduce the excise duty, so that the rates can become more affordable in the coming days. In such a situation, let us know what is the price of petrol and diesel in different districts of Jharkhand today?
June 2- District wise petrol price
Bokaro 100.13 ₹/Lit
Chatra 101.46 ₹/Lit
Deoghar 99.57 ₹/Lit
Dhanbad 99.87 ₹/Lit
Dumka 100.64 ₹/Lit
East Singhbhum 99.78 ₹/Lit
Garhwa 102.30 ₹/Lit
Giridih 100.43 ₹/Lit
Godda 100.24 ₹/Lit
Gumla 100.68 ₹/Lit
Hazaribagh 100.84 ₹/l
Jamtara 100.41 ₹/L
peg 99.76 ₹/l
Koderma 100.65 ₹/Lit
Latehar 100.87 ₹/L
Lohardaga 100.72 ₹/L
Pakur 101.20 ₹/Lit
Palamu 101.77 ₹/Lit
Ramgarh 100.35 ₹/Lit
Ranchi 99.84 ₹/Lit
Sahibganj 101.19 ₹/Lit
Seraikela Kharsawan 100.16 ₹/Lit
Simdega 100.81 ₹/L
West Singhbhum 100.40 ₹/Lit
June 2- District wise diesel price
Bokaro 94.93 ₹/Lit
Chatra 96.26 ₹/Lit
Deoghar 94.35 ₹/Lit
Dhanbad 94.67 ₹/l
Dumka 95.41 ₹/Lit
East Singhbhum 94.58 ₹/l
Garhwa 97.10 ₹/Lit
Giridih 95.22 ₹/Lit
Godda 95.02 ₹/Lit
Gumla 95.48 ₹/Lit
Hazaribagh 95.63 ₹/l
Jamtara 95.19 ₹/Lit
peg 94.57 ₹/l
Koderma 95.42 ₹/Lit
Latehar 95.68 ₹/Lit
Lohardaga 95.53 ₹/Lit
Pakur 95.97 ₹/Lit
Palamu 96.57 ₹/Lit
Ramgarh 95.16 ₹/Lit
Ranchi 94.65 ₹/Lit
Sahibganj 95.96 ₹/Lit
Seraikela Kharsawan 94.95 ₹/Lit
Simdega 95.62 ₹/Lit
West Singhbhum 95.19 ₹/Lit
