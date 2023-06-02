Petrol Diesel Price Jharkhand: New prices of petrol and diesel released, know which district is the cheapest, where is the costliest

New prices of petrol diesel released, know in which district the cheapest, where expensive

The life of the public has become difficult due to rising inflation. Here the prices of petrol diesel are also not giving any relief. Remember that petrol and diesel prices are revised everyday, so if you are traveling long distances, you may end up losing a lot. The rupee has also declined against the dollar, due to which petrol in Ranchi has become costlier than before. The month of June has started, it is expected that the government can reduce the excise duty, so that the rates can become more affordable in the coming days. In such a situation, let us know what is the price of petrol and diesel in different districts of Jharkhand today?

June 2- District wise petrol price

Bokaro 100.13 ₹/Lit

Chatra 101.46 ₹/Lit

Deoghar 99.57 ₹/Lit

Dhanbad 99.87 ₹/Lit

Dumka 100.64 ₹/Lit

East Singhbhum 99.78 ₹/Lit

Garhwa 102.30 ₹/Lit

Giridih 100.43 ₹/Lit

Godda 100.24 ₹/Lit

Gumla 100.68 ₹/Lit

Hazaribagh 100.84 ₹/l

Jamtara 100.41 ₹/L

peg 99.76 ₹/l

Koderma 100.65 ₹/Lit

Latehar 100.87 ₹/L

Lohardaga 100.72 ₹/L

Pakur 101.20 ₹/Lit

Palamu 101.77 ₹/Lit

Ramgarh 100.35 ₹/Lit

Ranchi 99.84 ₹/Lit

Sahibganj 101.19 ₹/Lit

Seraikela Kharsawan 100.16 ₹/Lit

Simdega 100.81 ₹/L

West Singhbhum 100.40 ₹/Lit

June 2- District wise diesel price

Bokaro 94.93 ₹/Lit

Chatra 96.26 ₹/Lit

Deoghar 94.35 ₹/Lit

Dhanbad 94.67 ₹/l

Dumka 95.41 ₹/Lit

East Singhbhum 94.58 ₹/l

Garhwa 97.10 ₹/Lit

Giridih 95.22 ₹/Lit

Godda 95.02 ₹/Lit

Gumla 95.48 ₹/Lit

Hazaribagh 95.63 ₹/l

Jamtara 95.19 ₹/Lit

peg 94.57 ₹/l

Koderma 95.42 ₹/Lit

Latehar 95.68 ₹/Lit

Lohardaga 95.53 ₹/Lit

Pakur 95.97 ₹/Lit

Palamu 96.57 ₹/Lit

Ramgarh 95.16 ₹/Lit

Ranchi 94.65 ₹/Lit

Sahibganj 95.96 ₹/Lit

Seraikela Kharsawan 94.95 ₹/Lit

Simdega 95.62 ₹/Lit

West Singhbhum 95.19 ₹/Lit