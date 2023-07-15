Petrol Diesel Price Jharkhand: Petrol-diesel prices increased again, know how expensive it is in your district

Petrol Diesel Price Jharkhand:Inflation in Jharkhand has made life difficult for the people. The prices of petrol and diesel are also continuously touching the sky. Once again there has been an increase in the prices of petrol diesel in the state. If you look at the new price of petrol-diesel released today, petrol is being traded in the whole of Jharkhand at an average price of Rs 100.64. Whereas, diesel is being traded at an average price of Rs 95.43.

Petrol price in different districts of Jharkhand

Bokaro 100.21 ₹/Lit

Chatra 101.46 ₹/Lit

Deoghar 99.57 ₹/Lit

Dhanbad 99.80 ₹/Lit

Dumka 100.53 ₹/Lit

East Singhbhum 100.29 ₹/l

Garhwa 102.30 ₹/Lit

Giridih 100.61 ₹/L

Godda 100.53 ₹/Lit

Gumla 100.28 ₹/Lit

Hazaribagh 100.50 ₹/Lit

Jamtara 100.41 ₹/L

peg 99.91 ₹/l

Koderma 100.64 ₹/Litre

Latehar 100.87 ₹/L

Lohardaga 100.72 ₹/L

Pakur 101.20 ₹/Lit

Palamu 102.35 ₹/Lit

Ramgarh 100.38 ₹/Lit

Ranchi 99.84 ₹/Lit

Sahibganj 101.19 ₹/Lit

Seraikela-Kharsawan 99.78 ₹/l

Simdega 100.81 ₹/L

West Singhbhum 101.13 ₹/l

Petrol price in Jharkhand and its change in last 10 days

On July 15, 2023, the average price of petrol was ₹ 100.21/litre, an increase of ₹ 0.22.

The average petrol price on July 14, 2023 was 99.99 ₹ / liter, in which no change was recorded.

On July 13, 2023, the average price of petrol was 99.99 ₹ / liter, in which a decline of Rs 0.22 was registered.

On July 12, 2023, the average price of petrol was 100.21 ₹ / liter, in which a decline of Rs 0.22 was recorded.

The average petrol price on July 11, 2023 was 100.43 ₹/Litre, in which no change was recorded.

The average price of petrol on July 10, 2023 was ₹ 100.43/litre, an increase of ₹ 0.44.

On July 09, 2023, the average price of petrol was recorded at 99.99 ₹ / liter, a decline of 0.14 rupees.

On July 08, 2023, the average price of petrol was recorded at 100.13 ₹ / liter, a decline of 0.08 rupees.

On July 07, 2023, the average price of petrol was recorded at 100.21 ₹ / liter, a decline of 0.02 rupees.

On July 06, 2023, the average price of petrol was recorded at 100.23 ₹ / liter, a decline of 0.20 rupees.

On July 1, the price of petrol was Rs 100.13, while today, on July 15, it is Rs 100.21. So far, the highest rate of petrol in July was Rs 102.48 on July 11. At the same time, the lowest rate of petrol in July was Rs 99.54 on 5 July.

July Petrol rate trend in Jharkhand

Petrol price in Jharkhand started at Rs 100.13 per liter in July, which is 0.14 per cent lower than the previous month’s Rs 100.27 per litre.

The highest recorded rate of petrol during July was Rs 102.48, an increase of 2.87 per cent between July 1 and July 15.

During July, the lowest rate of petrol was recorded at Rs 99.54, which is a decline of 2.95 percent between July 1 and July 15.

Petrol prices closed at Rs 100.21 per liter on July 15, a month-on-month increase of 2.87 per cent.

Diesel price in different districts of Jharkhand

Bokaro 95.00 ₹/Lit

Chatra 96.26 ₹/Lit

Deoghar 94.35 ₹/Lit

Dhanbad 94.60 ₹/Lit

Dumka 95.31 ₹/Lit

East Singhbhum 95.08 ₹/l

Garhwa 97.10 ₹/Lit

Giridih 95.40 ₹/Lit

Godda 95.30 ₹/Lit

Gumla 95.09 ₹/Lit

Hazaribagh 95.30 ₹/Lit

Jamtara 95.19 ₹/Lit

peg 94.72 ₹/l

Koderma 95.42 ₹/Lit

Latehar 95.68 ₹/Lit

Lohardaga 95.53 ₹/Lit

Pakur 95.97 ₹/Lit

Palamu 97.15 ₹/Lit

Ramgarh 95.19 ₹/Lit

Ranchi 94.65 ₹/Lit

Sahibganj 95.96 ₹/Lit

Seraikela Kharsawan 94.58 ₹/Lit

Simdega 95.62 ₹/Lit

West Singhbhum 95.92 ₹/Lit

DIESEL PRICE IN JHARKHAND AND ITS CHANGES IN LAST 10 DAYS

On July 15, 2023, the average price of diesel was ₹ 95.00/litre, an increase of ₹ 0.22.

On July 14, 2023, the average price of diesel was 94.78 ₹ / liter, in which no change was recorded.

On July 13, 2023, the average price of diesel was 94.78 ₹ / liter, which registered a decline of 0.22 rupees.

On July 12, 2023, the average price of diesel was 95.00 ₹ / liter, in which a decline of Rs 0.22 was recorded.

The average diesel price on July 11, 2023 was 95.22 ₹ / liter, in which no change was recorded.

On July 10, 2023, the average price of diesel was 95.22 ₹ / liter, which has increased by 0.44 rupees.

On July 09, 2023, the average price of diesel was 94.78 ₹ / liter, which registered a decline of 0.15 rupees.

On July 08, 2023, the average price of diesel was 94.93 ₹ / liter, which registered a decline of 0.07 rupees.

On July 07, 2023, the average price of diesel was 95.00 ₹ / liter, in which a decline of Rs 0.03 was registered.

On July 06, 2023, the average price of diesel was 95.03 ₹ / liter, in which a decline of Rs 0.19 was recorded.

On July 1, the price of diesel was Rs.94.93, while today, on July 15, it is Rs.95.00. So far, the highest rate of diesel in July was Rs 97.28 on July 11. Whereas, the lowest rate of diesel in July was Rs 94.32 on 5 July.

Diesel rate trends in Jharkhand this month

Diesel price in Jharkhand started at Rs 94.93 per liter in July, which is 0.14 per cent lower than the previous month’s Rs 95.06 per litre.

The highest recorded rate of diesel during July was Rs 97.28, an increase of 3.04 per cent between July 1 and July 15.

During July, the lowest price of diesel was recorded at Rs 94.32, which is a decline of 3.14 per cent between July 1 and July 15.

Diesel prices closed at Rs 95.00 per liter on July 15, a month-on-month increase of 3.04 per cent.

Explain that after the implementation of the new scheme, from June 2017, fuel rates are revised daily at 6 am. Fuel prices are based on the dynamic fuel pricing system and are revised regularly. Several factors determine the prices, such as the rupee to US dollar exchange rate, crude oil cost, global cues and fuel demand, etc.

By 2025, 20% ethanol mixed petrol will be available at petrol pumps across the country, the Petroleum Minister said this t)Petrol Diesel Price Jharkhand in Hindi