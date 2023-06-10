Petrol Diesel Price: Petrol-diesel prices will decrease! Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said this

Petrol Diesel Price: Inflation is skyrocketing in the country. The prices of things are going away from the reach of common people. Petrol prices have also increased a lot in recent times. In such a situation, the question is arising whether there will be a reduction in the prices of diesel petrol in the country. Regarding the price of oil, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said today i.e. on Saturday that if the prices of crude oil remain stable in the international market, then the oil companies will be in a position to consider reducing the prices of petrol and diesel.

upcoming results will be goodRegarding the prices of petrol diesel, Union Minister Puri said that the upcoming quarterly results of oil companies will be good. Such oil companies can consider reducing the prices. Let me tell you, Hardeep Puri said during a PC at the BJP headquarters that no announcement can be made on the prices of petrol prices. Going forward, we will see what can be done.

Some losses have been compensated – Union MinisterThe Union Petroleum Minister said that the government oil marketing companies have performed well in the last quarter. He said that the companies have recovered some of their losses. The companies have also performed their corporate responsibilities very well. Puri said that in such a situation, as we move forward, we will see what can be done.

Prices have not increased since April 22Hardeep Puri said that on behalf of the government led by PM Narendra Modi, it has been ensured that there is no increase in oil prices from April 22. He said that the government will further ensure that the customers do not face any problem. During this, Puri also attacked the opposition. He accused the opposition of doing rabid politics. Taking a dig at the opposition, he said that one can offer everything for free, but in such a situation the politics of freebies becomes dangerous.Courtesy of Language Input