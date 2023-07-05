‘Petrol will start getting Rs 15 a litre’, Nitin Gadkari’s big statement

central minister Nitin Gadkari says, “Our government’s mindset is that farmers should not only become ‘Annadata’, but also ‘Urjadata’… All vehicles will now run on ethanol produced by farmers. If on an average 60% ethanol and 40% electricity will be taken, 15 Petrol will be available at the rate of Re 1 per liter and people will be benefited. Pollution and imports will be reduced. There is an import of Rs 16 lakh crore, this money will go to the farmers’ homes…”

Call to bring BJP to power once again in 2024

In fact, a public meeting of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was held in Pratapgarh district of Udaipur division. Where he laid the foundation stone of a development project worth Rs 5600 crore. After this the MP and local leaders present there addressed. And in 2024 once again called for bringing BJP to power. During this, he also targeted the Congress fiercely.

The price of petrol will be Rs 15 per liter – Nitin Gadkari

While discussing the prices of petrol and diesel in his address, Gadkari said that now the farmer will not only become a provider of food but also a provider of energy. He said that I am launching the vehicles of Toyota company in the month of August. All the vehicles will run on ethanol prepared by the farmers. 60% ethanol, 40% electricity and then its average will be caught, then the price of petrol will be Rs 15 per litre. There is an import of 16 lakh crores because of them this money will go to the farmers.

10 crore youth will get jobs

On the other hand, Nitin Gadkari has claimed that the turnover of our automobile industry is 7.5 lakh crores. Four and a half crore youth have got jobs. It is the largest GST paying industry to the government. We have decided that we will make this industry worth 15 lakh crores. In this, 4.5 crore youth have got jobs. Now 10 crore youth will get it.

