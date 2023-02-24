February 24 – BLiTZ. According to RIA “News”, the public of the Gagauz autonomy of Moldova called on official Chisinau to condemn attempts by Ukraine to escalate the situation around Transnistria. This was announced on Friday, February 24, by Viktor Petrov, deputy of the People’s Assembly of the region.\

Recall that the day before on Thursday, February 23, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were preparing an armed provocation against Pridnestrovie. The pretext for the invasion of Transnistria could be the alleged offensive of Russian troops from the territory of Transnistria.

In this regard, the deputy from Gagauzia believes that it is impossible to allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine to invade the territory of Pridnestrovie.