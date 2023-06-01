PFI members were spreading tension by sharing communal videos on social media, revealed in NIA investigation

Patna. In the investigation of Phulwarisharif module of Popular Front of India (PFI), NIA has come to know that video platform of internet media was being used to vitiate the atmosphere of the country. Many channels were being run by PFI suspects on these video platforms, on which videos promoting communal tension and terror were being shared. NIA has started action by identifying these video channels.

So far raids have been conducted at 85 locations across the country.

On Thursday, the NIA issued a release saying that so far raids have been conducted at 85 locations across the country in this case. International affiliation of many suspects has also come to the fore in the investigation. It may be known that on Wednesday the NIA raided 25 locations including Katihar in Bihar, Dakshina Kannada and Shimoga in Karnataka and Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. During this, mobile phone, hard disk, SIM card, pen drive were seized. The agency has also recovered Rs 17.50 lakh in cash. According to the information, the biggest raid in Phulwarisharif case has taken place in Karnataka. This action was taken at 16 places of PFI in Karnataka. Recently six people were arrested regarding this matter. All the seized items are being examined.

Charge sheet against four, ten arrested in funding

It may be known that the first action in PFI’s Phulwari Sharif case took place on July 11 last year, in which the conspiracy to make India an Islamic nation by 2047 was exposed. In January this year, the NIA has also filed a charge sheet against the accused Athar Parvez, Mo Jalaluddin Khan, Armaan Malik and Nuruddin Jangi in this case. Ten other accused have also been arrested for providing terrorist funding to PFI from outside the country.

