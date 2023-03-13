Pharmacies caught inflating the cost of drugs for diabetics

Law enforcement agencies have become interested in selling Ozempik, a drug for diabetes, in pharmacies – the prices for it at some points are two to three times higher than the maximum allowable.

Ozempic is included in the list of vital and essential drugs (VED). According to the state register of prices for vital and essential drugs, the maximum registered price of the manufacturer is 5.8 thousand rubles. That is, the maximum retail price of the drug, including VAT, should not exceed 7.7 thousand rubles.

Pharmacies, on the other hand, advertised the sale of medicines for 17-20 thousand rubles, a law enforcement source told Izvestia. In particular, we are talking about the organizations MIA PHARMA LLC, LekarFarm LLC, Apteka No. 1 LLC.

“In addition, some of these pharmacies did not reflect information on the circulation and withdrawal of drugs from circulation. This suggests that drugs were resold there, and this is also a violation,” the source said.

For example, Pharmacy No. 1, according to the monitoring system, does not have Ozempika on its balance sheet. At the same time, the organization placed offers on the Aptekamos.ru website to sell this medicine for 19,000 rubles.