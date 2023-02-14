Philip Kirkorov presented a clip for the film “Nuremberg”

The video for Philip Kirkorov’s song “If you leave” was released as a promo for Nikolai Lebedev’s painting “Nuremberg”. The release date – February 14, Valentine’s Day – was not accidentally chosen to start.

The painting by Nikolai Lebedev is not only about war, but also about love. The shooting of the video took place in one of the pavilions of the AMEDIA film studio. Izvestia visited the set and observed what the king of the stage is like as an actor in the hands of the famous director.

According to Kirkorov, a responsible mission fell to his lot.

“It is important for me that this track encourages the audience to watch a film that is not only about war, but also about love,” the artist emphasized in an interview with Izvestia.

The song, which was written by the artist’s friend Andrei Reznikov, the son of the composer Viktor Reznikov, lay with Kirkorov for five years.

“She is unusual, beautiful, but did not find a place in my program. And a year ago I showed it to Nikolai. I wanted him to advise how he sees her future for himself. And he says that he is now making a big movie about the Nuremberg trials. There the song could come in handy, ”said the singer.

Lebedev was satisfied with the work of Kirkorov.

Readers can read the report from the shooting.

A special screening of the military drama “Nuremberg” was held in cinemas in five Russian cities from February 7 to 10.

The film, which cost over €10 million to shoot, lasts more than two hours. The plot is based on the historical chronicle of the trial of war criminals in Nazi Germany, as well as Alexander Zvyagintsev’s novel Forever and Ever. The film directed by Nikolai Lebedev, according to film critics, is one of the most anticipated new films of 2023.

The main roles in the film are played by Evgeny Mironov, Sergey Bezrukov, Sergey Kempo, Lyubov Aksenova and others. The official premiere of the film “Nuremberg” is scheduled for February 20, 2023. The film will be released on February 23rd. Distributor — Russian distributor of feature and animation films NMG Kinoprokat, part of the National Media Group holding.

