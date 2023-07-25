PhonePe smartspeakers to provide voice payment notifications in Marathi language

PhonePe Smartspeakers will soon be launching voice payment notifications in Marathi language. With the introduction of voice payment notifications in Marathi, merchants in the state will be able to use PhonePe smartspeakers in their local language within the PhonePe for Business app.

Merchants will be able to confirm customer payments instantly in Marathi language, especially during peak trading times, without having to look at the customer’s phone screen or wait for a payment confirmation message from the bank.

PhonePe smartspeakers are currently being used by merchant partners across 19,000 pincodes across 90% of the country. The company launched smartspeakers last year to provide reliable and convenient payment tracking at stores. Some of the distinctive features of PhonePe SmartSpeakers are its portability, best-in-class battery, audio clarity even in noisy environments and compact and handy form factor, which makes it convenient for merchants to use it at the most crowded counters. Earlier, merchants using feature phones mostly had to rely on SMS, but now with PhonePe smartspeakers, the experience of verifying payments has become a whole lot easier. The PhonePe smartspeaker comes with up to 4 days of battery life, data connectivity, dedicated battery level LED indicator for ease of use, audio alert for low battery level and replay button for previous exchange.

PhonePe has received very good feedback from merchants in terms of device performance in a short span of time. As a result, the demand for smartspeakers has grown exponentially among new merchant partners in both urban and rural markets.