Photo of nursing student in Patna was edited and made obscene, made viral for not giving money

Cyber ​​miscreants have once again done a heinous act in Patna. The criminals made a nursing student of the city their victim and cheated Rs 30,000 by threatening to make her edited fake obscene picture viral. But when the demands of the criminals increased, the student refused to give the money.

Criminals sent fake obscene pictures to friends and family

After the student refused to give money, the cyber miscreants sent the fake obscene picture to her friends and relatives. Along with this, by making the student a prostitute, even her number was made viral. After the photo went viral, the student got mentally disturbed and then she has registered a case against the cyber miscreants in Digha police station.

The student had applied for the loan through the app

It is said that the girl student was in need of some money, so she had approached to take a loan with the help of an app. Meanwhile, he got a call from cyber miscreants and before giving the loan, he took all the information, photos and documents related to the student on WhatsApp. After this, he pressurized the remaining loan and started threatening to make his obscene picture viral if he did not give it.

Due to fear, the student gave about 30 thousand rupees

The girl student got scared due to the threat of the original photo going viral and she put about 30 thousand rupees in the account given by those people in three-four times. But when the demand of cyber miscreants kept increasing, he refused to give it. After this, the miscreants edited his photo and made it viral on his friends’ WhatsApp numbers and social media.

