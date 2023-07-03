PHOTO: Rivers swelled due to heavy rains in Jharkhand, three youths of Hazaribagh got swept away in Giridih

Three youths were washed away in the river in Jharkhand.

Monsoon may be slow in Jharkhand, but due to heavy rains in many places the rivers have swelled. Many people have died due to lightning. In Giridih district, three youths got washed away in the torrent of Tej river. One of them has died.

The matter is of Sunday late night. Three youths from Hazaribagh district were trying to cross the river near Barganda Usri bridge in Giridih. A young man went into the water to fathom the river. In no time, he got swept away in the strong current.

Seeing his friend flowing in the river, his other two friends also got into the river. Both the friends who entered the river to save him also got washed away. The names of the three youths are Shankar, Manish and Anand. These three youths, residents of Hazaribagh, were going to Hazaribagh from Bengabad in Giridih.

Shankar first landed in the river after reaching near the new bridge. Seeing him floating, Manish and Anand also got into the water. While searching for Shankar, both of them were also carried away by the strong current.

As soon as the information was received, the in-charge of the city police station along with the rural and mofussil police station also reached there. The help of divers was taken. The dead body of a youth has been found, which has been identified as Anand. Before this, Shankar somehow came out swimming.

As soon as the information about the case was received, a crowd of people gathered. Mufassil police station in-charge and city police station in-charge reached the spot and inquired about the incident. The search is on for the missing Manish. The relatives of the youth are in bad condition by crying.