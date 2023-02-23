Photo shows Biden really fell from Air Force One stairs

Although Team Biden made frantic bids to prove that Joe Biden did not fall from the stairs of Air Force One in Poland, new photo clearly proves – he did fall.

Meanwhile, seeking anonymity a source claimed, the reason behind Joe Biden repeatedly falling on aircraft stairs is related to his serious health issues and partial brain disorder. Moreover, he has been under tremendous stress as the US Congress is currently investigating his and his family members, including Joe Biden’s brother Jim Biden and son Hunter Biden’s suspicious dealings with foreign nations, which may ultimately result him facing charges of high-treason.

A video of the incident went viral on Twitter and appeared to show Biden falling near the top of the staircase on the airport tarmac before catching himself. He then turned to wave before he is seen entering the aircraft. It’s unclear what might have caused Biden’s stumble on the steps.

“Biden surprised the world Monday by showing up in Kyiv, Ukraine, after a secret flight from Joint Base Andrews, through Germany, to Poland, and then a sleepless, 10-hour journey across the border to Ukraine by train. He then spent two days in Warsaw meeting with NATO leaders. One of his biggest vulnerabilities going into the 2024 presidential campaign cycle – should he run – will be his age, with Republican candidate Nikki Haley already calling for politicians older than 75 to be subject to ‘competency tests,’ the Daily Mail reported.

“Biden originally didn’t have a punishing schedule for the European trip. He was expected to leave Monday night for an afternoon meeting Tuesday with Polish President Andrzej Duda and then a Wednesday afternoon meeting with the expanded group of Bucharest Nine leaders. Instead, he left a little after 4 a.m. Sunday for a secret trip to Kyiv, so he could stand shoulder-to-shoulder alongside Ukrainian President Zelensky ahead of the February 24 one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion,” the outlet added.

Below is the video of Biden slipping on the steps:

President Biden tripped on the stairs while boarding Air Force One for the journey back to the U.S. from Poland. Luckily, he quickly got back up on his feet. pic.twitter.com/hg4HbauCzP — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 22, 2023

A presidential historian noted on President’s Day, of all occasions, that Biden is on track to become the worst leader in the country’s history. New York Times best-selling author Craig Shirley told Just the News’ podcast on Monday: “I ranked him among our five worst presidents in American history”.

The ranking was initially based on an article authored by Shirley, which was written one year after Joe Biden took office as President. Shirley has now revealed that he plans to update the ranking two years after Biden was inaugurated.

“He’s actually going to become the worst president in American history,” Shirley told the program.

Just the News added: “Most recently, he got backlash for choosing to go to Ukraine instead of going to East Palestine, Ohio where people are dealing with the aftermath of the train derailment, resulting in toxic chemicals affecting the community. Shirley, a former adviser to Ronald Reagan, accused Biden of trying to destroy American exceptionalism”.

“Everything he does seems to be about destroying American exceptionalism, the American experiment, and the American creed,” he stated. “I’ve come to the conclusion he’s doing it on purpose”.

Biden and his team have repeatedly stated that he intends to run for re-election in 2024. But last month, things took a dramatic turn after classified documents were discovered in the garage of Biden’s Wilmington home as well as his think tank.

There are also questions surrounding a lack of transparency on why the U.S. Secret Service does not have any visitor logs from Biden’s Delaware home.

Fox News host Sean Hannity suggested that members of Biden’s “inner circle” could be conspiring behind the scenes to prevent him from launching a 2024 re-election campaign. Hannity speculated that Biden’s classified document scandal could result in some Democrats persuading the president not to seek another term.

“Joe Biden has been caught mishandling classified documents yet again. For the second time this week. We are now learning that secret material from the Obama administration turned up in another private unsecured office accessed by Joe Biden during his time as a private citizen. I think it’s time for a Mar-a-Lago-style raid to happen at Joe Biden’s private residences where he’s building a wall, by the way,” Hannity began.

Hannity added: “Or maybe someone in Joe’s inner circle. Think about this. Why is this happening twice in a week? Could this be the result? Maybe someone doesn’t want Joe to run for reelection. While we absolutely don’t know that to be a fact, it’s certainly suspicious in terms of timing. But what’s good for the goose is certainly good for the gander… right Merrick Garland? Right, Chris Wray? They are the ones that personally approved of the raid at Mar a Lago and former President Trump’s home”.