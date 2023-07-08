Photo Story: Revealed! Delhi kept moaning due to jam, people were lightened by traffic for hours, see photos

Delhi Weather

Heavy rains lashed many parts of northwestern India including the national capital Delhi on Saturday. Due to this, the situation of water logging on the roads has arisen at many places and people had to face traffic jam.

15 buildings have collapsed due to heavy rains in Delhi. A 58-year-old woman died after falling debris from the roof of a flat.

According to the Meteorological Department, the rain has broken the record of 20 years in Delhi. According to an official of the Meteorological Department, Safdarjung Observatory, the primary meteorological center of Delhi, recorded 126.1 mm of rain from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm.

Heavy rains led to water-logging on the roads and long queues of stranded vehicles were seen. Due to strong winds and rain, power and internet connectivity has also been reported disrupted in many areas.

The IMD said that the Western Disturbance is dominating over North India, while the Monsoon has moved south of its normal position, reaching the lower troposphere level. In addition, a cyclonic circulation is lying over Southwest Rajasthan.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of torrential rains at many places in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Saturday and Sunday. There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in different areas of Jammu and Kashmir till Monday and in East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab till Sunday.

Vehicles were seen crawling on the roads due to heavy rains in Delhi. Due to the slow speed of the traffic, there was a situation like a traffic jam. Due to heavy rains in many areas including Sikandra, Vinod Nagar, ITO, jam situation has arisen.