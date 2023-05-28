Photo: The picture of Simaria pilgrimage will look like this, Nitish Kumar will lay the foundation stone on May 30

simariaHonorable Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will lay the foundation stone of the Water Resources Department, Bihar’s plan for the development and beautification of Pawan Simaria, the main center of faith of the people of entire Bihar including Mithila, on Tuesday, May 30 at 5 pm.

In November 2022, the Chief Minister visited the Kalpwas fair held at Simariya Tirtha and took feedback from the devotees and sages and directed to make a detailed plan after reviewing the ‘concept plan’ prepared by the Water Resources Department for the development and beautification of the entire Kalpwas area. were given The detailed plan of Rs 114.97 crore prepared by the Water Resources Department got approval from the state cabinet on 22 March 2023. After the completion of its tender process, now its foundation stone is going to be laid. On the development of tourism here, many types of business and employment opportunities including hotels and transport will be created in the surrounding area. Overall, this scheme will prove to be a great gift for the people of entire Bihar including Mithila.

Simariya Ghat located in Begusarai district has a lot of religious importance of this pilgrimage due to the presence of northern Ganges. Every year in the month of Kartik, the tradition of Kalpavas fair has been going on here for centuries. Simaria Kalpwas fair has got the status of state fair for more than a decade. Ardh Kumbh in the year 2011 and Maha Kumbh in 2017 have also been organized here. Apart from this, many devotees and saints come to Simaria throughout the year for bathing, shaving and religious rituals, but due to lack of basic facilities, they had to face difficulties.

The Water Resources Department, along with the construction of a ladder ghat in length of about 550 meters by raising, strengthening and sheet piling on the left bank of the river Ganga between the Rajendra Setu and the under-construction six-lane bridge in Simariya, in the entire Kalpwas area. Various facilities will be constructed for the devotees. Development of river front in the scheme, construction of changing room near bathing ghat, security arrangement parallel to bathing ghat, construction of specific site for Ganga Aarti, construction of mandap for religious rituals, seating arrangement and landscaping for devotees, toilet complex Construction of Dharamshala complex, shaded canopy, watch tower, path-way and lighting system etc. is included.

Apart from this, the Muktidham located to the south of the six-lane bridge under construction, where people from far and wide reach for cremation, will also be improved. A target has been set to complete all these works in 18 months after the foundation stone.

Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha told that it is our endeavor to make Simariya Dham more beautiful than Har Ki Pauri (Haridwar). This place is connected by rail and road. Along with this, Simaria is also famous as the birth place of Rashtrakavi Ramdhari Singh ‘Dinkar’.

Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha told that I am confident, Simaria will emerge as a major center of religious tourism after the development of facilities. Not only Mithila, a large number of devotees will reach here from Bihar and outside Bihar as well and they will feel happy after reaching here.

Simaria pilgrimage will look something like this after 18 months.