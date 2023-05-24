PHOTO: This is how the new building of Jharkhand High Court, President Draupadi Murmu will inaugurate today

Jharkhand High Court’s new green building is ready. Today will be inaugurated.

May 24 is a big day for Jharkhand. President Draupadi Murmu has reached Ranchi to inaugurate the new green building of Jharkhand High Court. This High Court is special in many ways. It is the largest court in the country in terms of area. Its campus is bigger than the Supreme Court.

A chamber in the Green Building of the Jharkhand High Court.

Spread over 165 acres, this new building of Jharkhand High Court is built on 68 acres. It has parking, court room, advocate hall, registry building and other rooms. There are 23 grand air conditioners in this building.

The President will inaugurate the new building of Jharkhand High Court. His convoy will be like this.

The huge Jharkhand High Court building has parking facilities for 2000 vehicles. 4,500 saplings have been planted in the campus, so that the court complex looks completely green. This green campus will be illuminated by a 2000 KVA solar power plant. There is also a post office, dispensary, railway booking counter in the High Court premises. Out of 3 blocks, two blocks are for judicial work. There are 12 courts on the second floor.

New building of Jharkhand High Court.

About 550 crore rupees have been spent on the construction of this magnificent building. There are 550 CCTVs installed in this building. There is a place to sit for 1200 lawyers. 540 chambers are made separately. Arrangements have also been made for the Advocate General to sit. The library has been built in 30 thousand square feet, which has 5 lakh books related to law. A separate barrack has been made for 70 policemen. There are 95 chambers of government lawyers. A conference hall has also been constructed to seat 30 people.

Picture of the new building of Jharkhand High Court taken at night.

This building of Jharkhand High Court was to be completed in the year 2017 itself, but due to some problems its construction got delayed. The construction of the High Court building at this place started in the year 2015. After 8 years this grand building was completed and now it is being inaugurated.