Photo: This pagoda of Bihar is very special, people from all over the country come here to offer water in Sawan

Khudneshwar Nath

The number of pagodas in Bihar is more than any other temple. There is hardly any area where there is no Shivalaya. Some pagodas of Bihar are famous in the country and the world. The importance of some pagodas is very high in mythological and spiritual terms. Of course, there is no Jyotirlinga in Bihar, but there are many such Shivlings, whose importance is not considered less than any Jyotirlinga. Let us know the features of some of these pagodas.

Garibnath

Garibnath Dham is a famous temple of Mahadev in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. A huge Shravani fair is organized in this temple in the month of Sawan. Lakhs of Kanwariyas take Ganga water from Pahleja Ghat of Sonpur in Sawan and offer it here. This is one of the famous pagodas of Bihar.

Koteshwar Nath

There is ancient Koteshwar Nath Dham in Belaganj of Gaya district of Bihar. There is a very ancient huge Peepal tree 100 meters north of the temple. Its branch seems to be touching the earth and turning towards the temple. It seems as if all the branches of Peepal tree are bowing down to Mahadev Koteshwar Nath.

Ajgaibinath

The glory of the Ajgaibinath temple situated on the banks of Uttarwahini Ganga in Sultanganj of Bhagalpur district of Bihar is immense. This is the only temple in India where two gods are worshiped on the same linga.

Brahmeshwar Nath

Baba Brahmeshwar Nath Temple in Brahmapur is also known as second Baba Dham. It is believed that this Shivling was established by Lord Brahma with his own hands. The legend is prevalent that when Akranta reached to demolish the temple, the door of the temple turned from east to west.

Hariharnath

Hariharnath Temple in Sonpur located in Saran district of Bihar has such a belief that when an elephant came here to drink water, it was caught by a crocodile and a war started between the two. In the meantime, when Gaj started getting weak, he prayed to Lord Vishnu, then Lord Vishnu stopped the war between the two by running the Sudarshan Chakra on the day of Kartik Purnima and freed Gaj. Here both Hari and Har are worshiped together.

Baikunth Dham

Baikatpur temple is also known as Baikunth Dham. People say that Shri Ram had come to this temple to get rid of the sin of killing a Brahmin by killing Ravana. Shri Ram had worshiped Lord Shiva after coming here.

Kusheshwar Nath

About 70 km away from Darbhanga district headquarters is the Shiva temple of Baba Kusheshwarsthan, the people here also call it Baba Dham of Mithila. In Sawan, there is a crowd here like in Deoghar. This temple dedicated to Lord Shiva is situated at the confluence of three rivers. There is also a holy well in this temple complex.