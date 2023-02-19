Photographers saved an owl from crows on Elagin Island in St. Petersburg

Photographers accidentally noticed an attack by a flock of crows on an owl on Elagin Island in St. Petersburg. They managed to save the bird. Writes about it 78.ru with a link to the page of the public “Pair of each creature” in the social network “VKontakte”.

An owl – a gray owl, a representative of the Red Book of St. Petersburg – sat on the top of an old spruce. She was surrounded by local photographers. Suddenly, a flock of crows attacked her. The birds dived in turn, trying to hit her. Then the owl descended and sat down near the people.

“At first we did not understand her“ maneuver ”, and only later realized that the owl was looking for protection from us! The crows in our presence did not dare to continue the attack, despite the fact that now the owl was sitting completely open, ”said blogger-biologist Pavel Glazkov.

As a result, the crows scattered around the park, frightened of people.

