PHOTOS: Ajit Agarkar married against his family members, interesting is the love story of Team India’s new chief selector

Ajit Agarkar and his wife Fatima

Ajit Agarkar Love Story: former indian fast bowler Ajit Agarkar Team India has become the new chief selector. BCCI announced this on Tuesday. After Chetan Sharma, now Agarkar will take over this post. Ajit Agarkar, who hunted many veteran batsmen with his stormy bowling, became ‘clean bowled’ in front of his Muslim friend’s sister in the matter of love. Agarkar’s love story is very interesting.

Ajit Agarkar and his wife Fatima

On the cricket field where Ajit Agarkar has made many important records in his name. At the same time, his personal life is also very interesting. Ajit Agarkar had lost his heart on the sister of his Muslim friend. After this, both went against the family members and got married. It is a matter of that period when Agkar used to be the main fast bowler of Team India.

Ajit Agarkar and his wife Fatima

Ajit Agarkar’s wife’s name is Fatima, who is a Muslim. Agarkar married Fatima on February 9, 2002. Both had to face a lot of difficulties for marriage.

Ajit Agarkar and his wife Fatima

According to media reports, Fatima used to go to watch Ajit Agarkar’s matches with her brother. In 1999, Agarkar had his first meeting with Fatima. In the first meeting itself, Agarkar had lost his heart on Fatima.

Ajit Agarkar and his wife Fatima

After this meeting, there was a friendship between the two. After this, the series of meetings progressed and their friendship turned into love. Agarkar and Fatima decided to get married to name their relationship, but both their families were against this relationship.

Ajit Agarkar and his wife Fatima

Where were Agarkar and Fatima to believe? Both of them got married on February 9, 2002 against the family members and became each other forever. However, there were many difficulties in the path of both of them for this marriage.

Ajit Agarkar and his wife Fatima

Please tell that Agarkar and Fatima now have a son too, whose name is Raj. On the other hand, talking about Agarkar’s international cricket career, many records have been made. The name of the fastest half-century is also recorded in his name. Agarkar has played 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and 4 T20 matches for India.

Ajit Agarkar: Who is the new Chief Selector of Team India? Know the full story of the journey from cricketer to selection committee