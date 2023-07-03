PHOTOS: Baby Devi became a minister in Hemant government, assured to fulfill her husband’s unfulfilled dreams

Jharkhand News: Baby Devi, wife of the late Jagarnath Mahto, took oath at the Raj Bhavan on Monday. Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office and secrecy. With this, Baby Devi became the 11th minister in the Hemant government. Many ministers and dignitaries including Chief Minister Hemant Soren were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

The governor congratulated

After the swearing-in ceremony, Governor CP Radhakrishnan congratulated Baby Devi by giving her a bouquet. Also wished for an important role in the development of Jharkhand. On this, Baby Devi, who became a minister, said that she will always cooperate in the development of the state.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren congratulated and wished

After taking the oath, Chief Minister Hemant Soren congratulated and congratulated Baby Devi, the new minister of Jharkhand, by giving her a bouquet. On this occasion, CM expressed hope that like late Jagarnath Da, Baby Devi will play an important role in the development of the state.

Governor Mr. @CPRGuv administered the oath of office and secrecy to Smt. Baby Devi at Raj Bhavan as a member of the Jharkhand Cabinet. At the swearing in ceremony, Chief Minister Mr. @HemantSorenJMM also joined. The Chief Minister congratulated and congratulated Mrs. Baby Devi on taking oath as a minister. pic.twitter.com/be76B7gTJa

— Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) July 3, 2023



Priority to fulfill husband’s unfulfilled dream

After taking the oath, Minister Baby Devi said that every possible effort will be made to live up to the new responsibility given to me. Said that the people of Dumri as well as the people of the state will never feel disappointed. Said that her priority is to fulfill the unfulfilled dream of her husband.

Took oath as 11th minister in Hemant government

Baby Devi took oath as the 11th minister in the Hemant government on Monday. Departments will also be found soon. It is discussed that there is every possibility of getting the department of late Jagarnath Mahato i.e. education, product and disaster management department. Apart from Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Ministers Banna Gupta, Champai Soren, Satyanand Bhokta, Congress Working President Bandhu Tirkey, Chief Secretary and other dignitaries were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Atmosphere of happiness in Simrakulli village

There is an atmosphere of happiness in Simrakulli of Alargo Panchayat under Bokaro district after Baby Devi became a minister in the Hemant government. A lot of activity is being seen in the village since morning. After leaving the village, Baby Devi had prayed for happiness and prosperity by bowing her head to Maa Chinnamastike at Rajarappa.

Baby Devi, wife of Jagarnath Mahto, became the 11th minister of Jharkhand, the Governor administered the oath of office and secrecy Baby Devi took oath