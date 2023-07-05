PHOTOS: Bullets fired fiercely in the battle of supremacy in Dhanbad’s Bastakola Koldump, many injured

Dhanbad Bastakola Coal Dump FightSupporters of United Front and Janata Shramik Sangh clashed on Wednesday over supremacy in truck loading at Bastakola Koldump. During this there was fierce fighting and stone pelting from both the sides, in which half a dozen people were injured from both the sides. During the encounter, more than two dozen rounds of firing were also done in the cold dump. A stampede broke out from him. The police have recovered four kiosks from the spot. Later, the Dhanbad police got the loading of three trucks done amidst tight security. There is tension after the incident. For the first time, in such a clash, Singh Mansion was seen torn apart. Mention had supporters on both sides.

what is the matter

The Bastakola management had allotted 12 trucks from Wednesday for truck loading at the Bastakola dump. Among them, three trucks had reached the loading point. Since Wednesday morning, hundreds of unorganized laborers of the United Front had started gathering at the cold dump for loading, while CISF and police were also present at the cold dump regarding law and order. Workers of United Front started loading three trucks. That’s why the workers supporting the Janata Shramik Sangh stopped the loading of trucks demanding their rights. There was a clash between the two groups regarding that.

There was heavy stone pelting from both the sides, due to which there was chaos. Meanwhile the firing started. After getting the information, Dhanbad DSP Arvind Kumar Binha and Jharia, Bank Mod, Dhansar police station and Borragarh OP’s police besides additional police force reached. Coal loading was done in three trucks under the supervision of the police.

After the incident, CISF and police captured the case by flying a drone. DSP Arvind Kumar Binha has directed the Dhansar police to conduct the loading in a peaceful manner. After the incident, there is still tension in the cold dump. On the other hand, after starting the work bypassing the JSR, his supporters stopped the production of Rajapur and Bastakola outsourcing till late evening. Angry supporters alleged that the management was showing favoritism.

Joint General Secretary of JSHRS Ragini Singh has blamed the incident on Bastakola colliery management and district administration. The district administration and management have been accused of working under the pressure of the ruling party. He said that due to management’s lapse in Bastakola colliery, the incident of collision occurred at the project loading point. The colliery management has kept its senior officials in the dark. JSR has been kept separate by the United Front. The management never called in the talks, while the local people are associated with the RSS. He said that if the people associated with Jamshram do not get work, then the whole area will be blocked. The management started truck loading from Wednesday by making DO allotment without taking consent from the leaders of Janata Shramik Sangh, due to which a clash took place.

Three rounds of fighting on both sides

Supporters of Janata Shramik Sangh started loading coal only after about 10 minutes on the information of the truck reaching the loading point at 9:20 am to have an empty truck fork at the project loading point. It was opposed by the supporters of the United Front. After that stone pelting started on both the sides. As soon as the stones were pelted, the supporters of the United Front retreated. Within 10 minutes, three rounds of fierce fighting and stone pelting took place on both the sides. During this, the supporters of the Sangh started retreating due to their small numbers.

Singh Mansion’s two unions face to face for the first time

For the first time in any movement, the supporters of Singh Mansion’s union Janata Mazdoor Sangh and Janata Shramik Sangh appeared in different camps. Only the supporters of Jamsan have joined the newly formed Janata Shramik Sangh, which is overseen by BJP leader Ragini Singh, while the General Secretary of Jamsan is Siddharth Gautam. On Wednesday, the supporters of both the organizations stood against each other at the cold dump. Earlier, the supporters of these two unions were demanding employment under the banner of Janata Mazdoor Sangh in the project loading point, but after formation of JMS, JMS went in favor of United Front.

Both the parties have filed a complaint in the police station

After the incident, both the parties have made separate complaints in the Dhansar police station. Naval Paswan of one side has complained against unknown including Pappu Paswan, Amit Gupta, Budhan Mandal, Narayan Paswan, Shankar Kumar, Chandan Singh, Prem Gop, Vikas Singh. It has been said in it that truck loading was being done at Bastakola Koldump, then the said people came there and beat up the laborers and opened fire.

While Pradeep Paswan of the other side Amarendra Singh, Ramakrishna Pathak, Sonu Pathak, Manish Pathak, Vinod Singh, Laxman, Ganesh, Pankaj, Gautam Paswan, Umashankar Chauhan, Sonu, Krishna Chauhan, Vineet Panda, Paras Yadav, Matlu Ansari, Shankar Ravani Complaint has been made against others including in Dhansar police station. It has been said that we had gone for truck loading, only then these people thrashed us using caste-indicative words.

They started driving the laborers away by showing them the fear of pistols. Firing too. After that we ran away. At the same time, the United Front and Bastakola Colliery Management have also complained about obstructing the work.

what is dsp

The administration is committed to get the loading done here in a peaceful manner. After the clash between the two groups, the police controlled and got the truck loading done. Those who obstruct the law and order here will not be spared.

Arvind Kumar Binha, DSP, Dhanbad

The allotment was made on the application of the United Front. The management had told all the unions to do truck loading after mutual agreement. Letter was given to CISF and police for security regarding truck loading.

K Sharma, PO, Bastakola Colliery.

Four kiosks have been recovered from the incident site. The police have chased away the people creating ruckus. Complaints have been received from both the sides. Action will be taken after probing the matter.

Rajdev Singh, Station House Officer, Dhansar.

Janata Shramik Sangh, a supporter of Ragini Singh, had demanded 50% laborers’ share in loading on letter pads from the management. Rudra Pratap Singh from the Janata Mazdoor Sangh was frozen with his supporters at the loading point, while Pappu Paswan was leading the movement from the Janata Shramik Sangh.