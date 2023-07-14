PHOTOS: Construction work of three flyovers going on fast in Ranchi, will get relief from traffic jam

Ratu Road Elevated Corridor

Vehicles do not run on the roads of the capital, they crawl. The people sitting in the vehicles getting stuck in the jam and leaving are also sitting as if they have accepted their destiny. Don’t get stuck in jam at one place or try to get out from another place. Morning and evening jam. Maybe there will be relief in the coming days. Because the construction of three flyovers is going on fast. The Sirmtoli-Mecon Chowk flyover is expected to be ready this year. However, time has been given to complete it till July 2024. At the same time, the Ratu Road elevated corridor will also be completed in the next year 2024, but the time to complete it is January 2025. The construction of Kantatoli flyover is also expected to be completed by next year. However, if the diversion and the road are repaired, then there will be some relief from the traffic. In this way, the residents of the capital, who have been waiting for a long time to get rid of the jam, will get relief. The effect of the construction of all three flyovers will be seen on the traffic system of the capital.

Kantatoli Flyover

Every vehicle coming from Booti Mod will get the benefit of its construction. People of Bariatu, Kokar, Booti Mod, BIT, Ormanjhi, Khelgaon, Ramgarh, Hazaribagh etc. will be able to reach the airport, Hinoo, Doranda directly through the flyover. And people from there will also get down directly from the flyover near Kantatoli. With its construction, traffic will be smooth on many roads including Bahubazar, Chutiya Road. 43 out of 44 piers of the Kantatoli flyover have been constructed. Pier cap has been installed in 15. The work of setting up the segments has started. 486 segments will be installed for the 2.4 km flyover. In April 2022, the construction of the incomplete Kantatoli flyover was resumed after two and a half years. The target is to complete the construction by March 2024.

Sirmtoli-Mecon Chowk

With the construction of Sirmtoli-Mecon Chowk flyover, it will be possible to go directly from Kantatoli to Doranda, Hinoo etc. areas. There will be no need to pass through Club Road, Sujata Cinema, Overbridge. On the other hand, people of Doranda, Airport, Hinoo, Dhurva areas will also reach Sirmatoli and then Kantatoli directly from the flyover. This will reduce the traffic burden on Club Road, Sujata Chowk to Rajendra Chowk Road, Station Road, Kadru ROB. The Sirmatoli-Mekan Chowk flyover has 51 piers, of which two are yet to be completed. Cap has been installed on 70 percent of the piers. Deck slab work has started in front of Rajendra Chowk. Work on making up and down ramps will soon be done on both Sirmtoli and Mekan Chowk. Now the work of cable stay will be done over the Harmu river passing near the overbridge.

Ratu Road Flyover

Along with various localities of Ratu Road, Itki Road, Pandra Road, the vehicles of Bedo, Itki, Mandar, Chanho, Bijupada, Nagdi, Gumla, Lohardaga, Kudu, Palamu, Latehar etc. are burdened. They have to use Ratu Road only to enter different areas of the capital. People are stuck in jam for hours. With the completion of this corridor, people will get relief. The effect of the construction of this flyover will be visible on all the bypasses of Ratu Road, Hehal-Pipertoli-Harmu Bypass Road, Pahadi Mandir Road, Indrapuri Road, Sukhdevnagar Police Station Road. After the construction of all the three flyovers, the load of vehicles on other roads of the capital will reduce. This will reduce fuel consumption by 30 percent. If now a four-wheeler driver consumes fuel worth Rs 10,000 in a month, then after the construction of the flyover, he will have to spend Rs 7,000 a month. In this way, there will be a saving of 36 thousand rupees in one year.

Ratu Road Flyover

There are a total of 101 piers in this corridor. About 70 have been built in this. The piling of seven has been done. Now the pier is being erected. Piling is being done for three piers. There have been difficulties due to the release of rock near Birla boarding. Whereas 14 piers have to be done in Itki Road of NH 23. Its piling has started from Wednesday. There will be seven pilings from Kishori Singh Yadav Chowk to Zakir Hussain Park. Caps have been installed in about 25 piers. A girder has also been installed in Pandra Road from Laxminagar Chowk to Piska Mod Chowk. Preparation is on to install girder from Ratu Road main intersection. Here, the work of deck plank has started in Sirmtoli flyover. A girder has been installed in the pier near Rajendra Chowk. After this, the work of installing plank has been started. After this, the work of installing slab will be done. To see this work, Road Construction Secretary Sunil Kumar reached the work site today. He also inquired about the condition of the scheme from the engineers carrying out the work.