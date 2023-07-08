PHOTOS: Deoghar resounded with the cheers of Bol Bam, seeing the enthusiasm of Kanwariyas

Relatives taking an elderly woman to see Baba

Lakhs of devotees from all over the country come to perform Jalabhishek of Baba Baidyanath. This year, due to Malmas, the Shravan fair is of two months. Like Babadham, Basukinath Temple in Dumka, Jharkhand is also famous. Devotees coming to Deoghar definitely go to Basukinath. Basukinath is also known as Faujdari Baba.

kanwarias standing in line

Baba Baidyanath Dham located in Deoghar is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. This is the only Jyotirlinga, which is also a Shaktipeeth. That is, the only abode where both Shiva and Shakti reside together. It is also called the meeting place of Shiva and Shakti.

enthusiasm of kanwariyas

It is said that all the wishes of the devotees who come to Baba Dham are definitely fulfilled. Because of which the Shivling installed in the temple is also called Kamna Linga. In the month of Sawan, devotees take Kanwar from Uttar Vahini Ganga of Sultanganj, located in Bhagalpur district of Bihar, take water from the Ganges and perform Jalabhishek of Baba Baidyanath at Babadham in Deoghar by traveling 107 kilometers on foot to Deoghar while chanting Bol Bam, Bol Bam.

Kanwariyas going to Deoghar for Jalabhishek

The State Shravani Fair 2023 is special in many ways. In this episode, under the Prasad Yojana, free accommodation has been ensured by the district administration in the Adhyatmik Bhavan for the convenience of godlike devotees in Kanwariya Path.

Kanwarias standing in line for Jalabhishek

Free arrangements for drinking water, toilets, mobile charging, bathrooms, etc. have been made for the devotees along with the accommodation facilities for the devotees. Apart from this, various facilities have been ensured for the devotees in the spiritual building built on 07 acres of land.

Kanwariyas standing in queue for Jalabhishek

On the one hand, while there was a crowd of Kanwaris for Jalabhishek in Deoghar, on the fourth day of the state Shravani fair, there was a crowd of devotees in the court of Baba Faujdarinath on Friday. The doors of the sanctum sanctorum of Baba Basukinath were opened at 2:55 am. There was a crowd of Kanwariyas in the temple premises since morning at three o’clock. After the official worship, the doors of the sanctum sanctorum were opened for offering water to the Kanwariyas. 41 thousand Kanwariyas performed Jalabhishek in the court of Baba Faujdarinath located in Dumka.