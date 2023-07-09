PHOTOS: Devotees will gather on the first Monday of Sawan, postal bombs will not get special facility

Police administration alert on first Monday

Deoghar, Sanjit Mandal: The Deoghar district administration is fully prepared for the first Monday of the State Shravani Fair-2023. Strict security arrangements have been made in the entire Mela area from Jharkhand entrance Dumma to Khijuria, route line and Baba Mandir. CRPF personnel have been deployed in the Baba Mandir to make water offerings accessible and safe to the Kanwariyas/devotees coming to Babadham. All the officers have been instructed to keep a special watch on the tail point for the queue to be regulated. At the same time, Dak Bam will not be given special facility in Baba Mandir, they will also have to stand in the queue of ordinary Kanwaris and offer water.

More than one lakh Kanwaris expected to offer water on first Monday

According to the possible figures received from Sultanganj, on the first Monday, more than one lakh Kanwariyas will reach Babadham for water offering. On the other hand, the number of postal bombs that have left for Babadham from Sultanganj on Sunday has been told as 3088, including 59 female and 3029 male postal bombs. All these postal bombs are coming to Babadham with the certificate, while a large number of postal bombs are coming without the certificate. According to government data, 50 thousand Kanwariyas have gone to Babadham from Sultanganj only on Sunday with water. On the other hand, 50 thousand Kanwariyas had gone on Saturday also. All of them will reach Babadham by Sunday night or any time on Monday. If you look at the figures in this way, then there is a possibility of a huge crowd on the first Monday.

DIG, DC and SP are monitoring

On the first Monday, DIG Sudarshan Mandal, DC Manjunath Bhajantri and SP Subhash Chandra Jat are monitoring the police administration regarding the convenience and security of the devotees. Magistrates, police officers and jawans posted in Routeline, Temple, all OP, TOP and administrative camps have been asked to remain on alert mode. Teams of NDRF, Jharkhand Jaguar, CRPF and QRT have been instructed to be ready. Close monitoring of the fair area is being done through CCTV cameras.

All arrangements are made for the convenience of the devotees, keep patience and offer water: DC

DC Manjunath Bhajantri has appealed to the devotees and Kanwariyas coming to Babadham for water offering on the first Monday that all facilities are in place, be patient, queue up to reach Baba Mandir. Everyone will be able to offer water easily. He has told the deputed administrative, police officers, jawans and personnel to take special care of the convenience and security of the devotees, they should not face any kind of inconvenience. Like last year, this time also no special facility will be given to Dak Bam. They will also have to stand in the queue of ordinary Kanwaris and offer water.

The slogan of Bol Bam echoed from Baba Nagari to Sultanganj

Here, on the sixth day of the month of Shravan, there was an increase in the number of Kanwariyas. From Baba Nagari to Sultanganj Ghat, the slogan of Bolbam is Baba Ek Sahara’s words have started echoing. Kanwariyas are reaching Baba Nagri dancing. Some are reaching there singing bhajans with a dapple in their hands, while some are seen carrying the tricolor in their hands and carrying water of the Ganges on their shoulders with the wish of making the country a world guru.

Crowd of Kanwariyas gathered on Sunday

After one o’clock on Sunday afternoon, suddenly a crowd of Kanwariyas has started appearing in Kanwariya Path. There is a possibility of a huge crowd of Kanwariyas on the first Monday of Sawan. On Sunday also, a large number of Kanwariyas offered water from Argha. On the sixth day of the month of Sawan, Baba Bholenath was worshiped with Shodshopachar method. On the other hand, the devotees chanted Har Har Mahadev and Jai Bholenath after seeing and worshiping Baba. In the month of Shravan, Krishna Paksha Saptimi Tithi, at three in the morning, the door of Baba Mandir was opened under the supervision of SP Vijay Shankar.

Babanagari became devotional

The offering of water started as soon as the doors opened and the queue of Kanwariyas reached Shivram Jha Chowk in the morning. With the echo of these Shiva devotees, the whole route line became devotional and saffron. All the Kanwarias queued up, cheering Baba and visited Baba by offering water through Argha in the sanctum sanctorum of Baba temple, passing through Mansinghi foot over bridge from Nehru Park. Along with this, concrete arrangements have also been made for the convenience and security of the devotees at every point of the route line. It has also been decided to continue the early darshanam system on Monday.