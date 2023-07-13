PHOTOS: Faujdari Baba’s city reverberated with the chants of Bol Bam on Ekadashi, 45000 Kanwariyas performed Jalabhishek

Basukinath (Dumka), Adityanath letter: On the 10th day of the State Shravani Mela Festival, 2023, on the Ekadashi date of Shravan month, Krishna Paksha, Thursday, July 13, 2023, there was a crowd of Shiva devotees in the court of Baba Faujdarinath, Dumka. From 2 o’clock in the night, the temple premises, the Shivganga Ghat fair complex was full of Kanwariyas. After the official worship, the queued Kanwariyas started offering water in the sanctum sanctorum from 3 am. According to the temple management, 45 thousand Kanwariyas offered water to Baba Faujdarinath and wished them well.

The temple complex echoed with Baba’s cheers

The Basukinath temple complex resounded with the praises of Baba. Male and female devotees queued up and offered water to Baba. In the temple premises, the officials allowed the queue of Kanwariyas to enter the sanctum sanctorum smoothly. The reverence, devotion and faith of the Kanwariyas was being created on seeing them. The queue of Kanwariyas was limited to Sanskar Mandap, Falahari Dharamshala, Q Complex, Shivganga Peed.

Eight thousand devotees took advantage of water supply counter

On the other hand, Shiva devotees Kanwariyas performed Jalabhishek at the Jalarpan counter near the temple Sankirtan Shala. According to the temple management on Thursday, eight thousand devotees took advantage of the water offering counter. The water poured on the counter directly falls on the Shivling in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple through the pipeline.

police administration ready

Officers are continuously monitoring the Mela area from the temple control room with the help of CCTV. SDO Maheshwar Mahato, DSP Vijay Kumar, Temple in-charge Ashish Kumar, Executive Officer Ashutosh Ojha, CO Rajkumar Prasad, BDO Phuleshwar Murmu, Police Inspector Dayanand Sah were engaged throughout the day for smoothly offering water to the queued Kanwariyas.

Earned Rs.7,34,665

Shiv Mandir Nyas Samiti received a total of Rs 7,34,665 from the temple on Thursday. Rs 1,25,260 was received from temple donation box and Rs 25,005 from sanctum sanctorum Golak and Rs 5 lakh 92 thousand 119 from other sources. 75 grams of silver was obtained from Golak. 3 coins of 10 grams silver and one coin of 5 grams were sold. The amount coming out of Golak was counted under the surveillance of CCTV in the temple administrative building.

1948 Kanwariyas did early Darshanam

According to the Shiva temple office, 1948 Kanwariyas took advantage of the early Darshanam system on Thursday. Received 5 lakh 84 thousand 400 rupees from Shdyadarshanam Coupons. Under this system, the devotees have to deduct a receipt of Rs.300 from the temple office. After receiving the receipt from the Mandir Singh door, the devotees in the temple premises were made to worship through the VIP gate in the sanctum sanctorum. The devotees expressed happiness over the early Darshanam arrangement.

Shravani Mela special running between Jasidih to Gaya and Basukinath

Special trains are being run between Gaya-Jasidih-Gaya and Jasidih-Basukinath-Jasidih for the convenience of pilgrims during Shravani Mela. This information was given by Asransol Mandal.

Deoghar-Gorakhpur special train daily for two months

In view of extra rush of pilgrims during Shravani Mela, Eastern Railway is running Shravani Mela special train between Deoghar to Gorakhpur. Under this, train number (05028) Gorakhpur-Deoghar special train will leave Gorakhpur at 20:00 hrs every day (61 trips) till August 31, 2023 and will reach Deoghar at 12:40 hrs the next day.

Bhutta is tempting Kanwariyas in Shravani fair

Maize (Bhutta) being sold by the farmers of Basukinath in Shravani Mela area is one of the favorite choice of devotees. After performing Jalabhishek of Bholenath, Kanwarias do not forget to enjoy it. The Kanwariyas definitely relish the taste of these corn which is available for just Rs.10-15. Something similar is being seen during the Shravani fair. Stalls of many such dishes are set up in the entire fair area. Whether it is humid summer or monsoon rains, you will find women and men selling corn at every place in the Basukinath Mela area. These days Bhutta has become the most favorite snack of Kanwariyas in Shravani Mela. From the Kanwaris to the officers deputed in Shravani Mela, corn is also eaten with great fervor. Kanwariyas eating corn near Basukinath Kali temple said that corn is the purest and vegetarian material in the fair area. Manju Devi, Kanchan Devi, Kalavati Devi etc., women of Sardiha village selling corn, said that the income we earn by selling corn in the month of Sawan is not that much for the whole year. Every business is blessed in Baba’s court.