PHOTOS: Five model panchayats will be selected every year in Jharkhand, the government will make the panchayat secretary travel abroad along with his family

CM Hemant Soren handed over appointment letters to 2550 youths

Ranchi, Rajlakshmi : On Thursday, June 22, 2023, Chief Minister Hemant Soren distributed appointment letters among 2550 youths at Morhabadi Maidan in the capital Ranchi. Under this, while addressing the appointment letter distribution program on the posts under Panchayati Raj, Revenue, Finance and Food Supplies Department, the CM said that for the first time such a large number of youths are being appointed by the state government. Even before this, the government has handed over appointment letters to many youths. Said that the present government is fulfilling the promises made before formation.

Five model panchayat elections will be held in the state every year.

During this, Chief Minister Hemant Soren while talking to the panchayat secretaries said that every year five model panchayat elections will be held in the state. At the same time, as a reward, the whole family including the Panchayat Secretary will get a chance to visit abroad. With this, other panchayat secretaries of the state will also be inspired to make their panchayats a model.

Such appointment distribution ceremony for the first time

He said that I think this kind of appointment distribution ceremony has never happened since the separation of the state. The way appointments are being given in the state now, there is a shortage of auditoriums for that. Because of this, appointment letters are being distributed under the open sky. It is said that the hope and expectation with which the government is working, the contribution of the youth has been very important.

Youth should get appointment, the priority of the present government

The CM said that in the present situation, if we look at the employment in the whole country, then a very strange situation remains. You all know what is the situation of employment across the country. If seen today, the most employment giving organizations in the country have started shrinking. In such a situation, it is our endeavor to give appointment to the youth here as soon as possible. Said that there were no appointments in earlier governments, but the present government is giving appointments to the youth as soon as possible.

Everything is being sold in the wave of privatization

He said that earlier villagers used to send their sons to join the army, but now the term of service in the army is just four years. After that the youth will become unemployed again. The way the wave of privatization is going on, everything is being sold. There is no employment anywhere. In the midst of such challenges, we are giving you a government job, where you will get pension under the old pension scheme only.

BJP targeted

Targeting the BJP, the Chief Minister said that the BJP has ended the old pension scheme itself. Due to which the support of his old age has been taken away. In such a situation, the Jharkhand government is imagining a secure future for every section. These appointments are being given in the midst of many difficulties. Avoiding many conspiracies, thousands of youths are being given appointments here.

If the village is strong then the state will be strong.

He said that the Jharkhand government has seen that many people have a desire to go to the private sector. In view of this, thousands of youths have been given appointments. It is said that today not only the Panchayat Secretary has been appointed, but it is the DC, SP of that village and everything. If the village is strong, the state will stand strong.

Jharkhand moving forward on the path of development

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that how this country is being run today is beyond comprehension. On the one hand, where inflation is increasing rapidly in the whole country, on the contrary, today the Jharkhand government is coming forward in the path of development in this poor state with a lot of thought. So that Jharkhand can come out of poverty, so that its generations do not live in poverty, but move forward in the path of development. Jharkhand government is making many schemes regarding this. Minister Alamgir Alam, Dr. Rameshwar Oraon, Satyanand Bhokta, Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji and other administrative officers and a large number of people were present on the occasion.