PHOTOS: Flood swept away everything in Delhi! people struggling for needs

Even though the lives of the victims have been saved due to the devastating floods in Delhi, but now they have to struggle to run their lives here. The biggest challenge before the flood victims is to rebuild their homes and start a normal life.

One such flood victim is Aruna Devi (35), who lived in the Yamuna Khadar area. Last week, the raging river gushed into the structure she called her home, she said, carrying away the children’s books along with the house.

The family was taken to a relief camp when the flood waters receded and is now preparing to return when the water recedes. The immediate challenge before them is that a family member has fallen ill but their long-term challenges are far more serious.

Aruna, who works in the fields, says, “I am worried about my children’s education. His books and essential household items have been submerged in the flood water. The police is not telling anything about when I will be allowed to go back to my home. I do not understand what to do.

Due to the devastating effect of floods, more than 26,000 people have been evacuated to safer places in Delhi. Major landmarks, roads, monuments and residential areas were inundated and the estimated loss of property, business and earnings is expected to run into crores.

Varun Nandan (40 years), who is single-handedly taking care of three children, has lost all his belongings in the flood water and now he is worried about his children’s education.

The government has set up several relief camps in the city where people rescued from the affected areas are being kept. Sunita, living in one such relief camp, says that the food being provided to her is not sufficient for her children and there is no regular facility of drinking water.

Sunita said, ‘I lost my livelihood in the flood. Now my worry is how will I get my life back on track. Some parts of Delhi have been battling the problem of waterlogging and floods for the past one week. Initially, heavy rains on July 8 and 9 caused heavy water-logging, with the city receiving 125 per cent of its normal rainfall for the month in just two days.

Along with this, the water level of Yamuna reached a record level due to heavy rains in the upper regions including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana. The water level of the river reached 208.66 meters on Thursday, surpassing the previous all-time record of 207.49 meters set in September 1978.