Photos: Government will open medicine shop in every village, CM Hemant Soren started Panchayat level scheme

Chief Minister inaugurated Panchayat level medicine shop scheme

Jharkhand News: Jharkhand government’s dream project Panchayat level medicine shop scheme has been gifted from Chatra district. Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated this scheme on Monday by handing over the licenses to the educated youth of rural areas to operate medicine shops in panchayats. On this occasion, the CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 219 schemes worth Rs 3 billion 78 crore. At the same time, assets worth Rs 2 crore 81 lakh were also distributed among the beneficiaries. He said that now medicine shops will be opened in every village as well. Essential and essential medicines will be available here, so that the villagers living in remote and remote areas will not have to run to block and district for medicines.

Efforts to give a better and responsible system to the state

The Chief Minister said that efforts are on to give a better and responsible system to the state, so that the vision and plans of the government can reach the remote rural areas. In this connection, your problems were solved through the program ‘Government at your doorstep’. This type of scheme will be started again, so that the government’s association with the public remains.

Air conditioner is not in the room, the government is working on the ground

He said that our government is not sitting in the air-conditioned room, but is working in the field in winter, summer and rainy season, so that we can understand the problems and problems of the people. Not only this, schemes are being implemented on the ground. All the senior officers have been instructed to visit and get information about the ground reality of the schemes.

Efforts to strengthen the state and put the people on their feet

The Chief Minister said that the country will be strong only when the state is strong and the state will be strong only when the rural economy becomes strong. Keeping this in mind, our government is making schemes keeping the rural economy at the center. The government is working in the interest of farmers and laborers. It is specially working in many sectors, including making the villagers self-reliant, increasing their income, providing better education, employment, self-employment opportunities, so that the state and the people of the state can be happy.

A long meeting was held with senior officials and DC-SPs of the districts.

The CM said that on the 15th and 16th of this month, he had a long discussion with the senior officers of the state and the DCs and SPs of all the districts regarding development and law and order. During this, clear instructions were given to the officers that they should take the schemes of the government to the people and take all appropriate steps to strengthen the law and order. The interest of the public is the topmost priority of the government.

Government sensitive about land acquisition

He said that the process of land acquisition is going on for many important projects. Some complaints were also received from the villagers in this regard. Said that I want to assure those affected by land acquisition that no injustice will be done to them. They will get their rights and entitlements in any situation. The government is completely sensitive about this.

Foundation stone of 177 schemes, 42 inaugurated

On this occasion, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of 177 schemes costing Rs. 3 billion 64 crore 34 lakh 68 thousand 925, while inaugurated 42 schemes worth Rs. At the same time, assets worth Rs 2 crore 81 lakh 15 thousand 446 were distributed among the beneficiaries. In this program, the Chief Minister gave appointment letters to 11 newly appointed. Labor Minister Satyanand Bhokta, MLA Kishun Kumar Das, Amba Prasad, Zilla Parishad President Mamta Kumari, Chief Minister’s Secretary Vinay Kumar Choubey and Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Chatra district were present on the occasion.