PHOTOS: Gumla’s Asunta Toppo has been selected in the Para Throw Ball Championship, there is no money to go to Malaysia

Para throw ball player Asunta Toppo facing financial crisis

Gumla, Jagarnath Paswan: Divyang Asunta Toppo, who won the gold medal for the country in the Indo-Nepal para throw ball competition, is facing financial crisis. Due to this, he is unable to go to the Para Throw Ball Competition to be held in Malaysia from 27 to 31 July 2023 even after being selected.

asunta selected for para throw ball competition in malaysia

Divyang player Asunta said that she has been selected for the Para Throw Ball competition being held in Malaysia. But, 66 thousand rupees are being spent for registering to go to Malaysia, which he does not have. Ansuta reached Gumla on Thursday and met the DC and pleaded for help.

Divyang Asunta has studied PG

Let us tell you that Asunta Toppo is handicapped with one leg. She is living in financial crisis after the death of her parents. Disabled pension gets 1000 rupees. With the financial support of elder sisters, Asunta completed her PG studies.

There is no dearth of talent in the children of Gumla

In this regard, District twenty-point member Sushil Deepak Minj said that there is no dearth of talent in the children of our area. On the basis of their hard work and ability, the children of the area have achieved many records. One of them is Asunta Toppo, daughter of Chhatarpur village of Chainpur block. The one who has won gold medal for the country by his passion for sports by not letting disability become a hindrance.

Administration should help Asunta: Sushil

He said that it is a matter of great sadness that there is an economic crisis in front of such talented players. He demanded the administration to provide financial support to Asunta, so that she can bring laurels to the country and Jharkhand by participating in the Para Throw Ball competition to be held in Malaysia.